TCS launches data exchange and marketplace platform on Google Cloud



In a regulatory filing, the company said, “The platform enables enterprises to democratise and monetise data across ecosystems. As enterprises come together to form collaborative ecosystems to create new products and services for their mutual customers, they require mechanisms to effectively and securely share data.” IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), on Tuesday, announced the launch of ‘TCS Dexam’ data marketplace platform on Google Cloud.



“TCS Dexam on Google Cloud generates measurable business benefits by enabling better decisions leveraging the power of data, strengthening innovation-led ecosystem partnerships, and building new revenue streams through data democratisation and monetisation,” she added. “To launch and operationalise an innovative ecosystem offering that combines the individual products and services of each of the participants but is more than the sum of its parts, enterprises need to orchestrate the democratisation and seamless flow of data within each organisation and across the ecosystem,” said Nidhi Srivastava, Global Head, Google Business Unit, TCS.



Offered as a software-as-a-service, TCS Dexam breaks down cross-functional boundaries and enables controlled data exchange and improved data governance within and across enterprises. The cloud-agnostic platform provides a self-service, secure environment that uses standardised tools and technologies to facilitate data extraction, analytics, and visualisation to commercialise value via manageable contracts. TCS Dexam provides a seamless data exchange for enterprises and their ecosystem partners, while ensuring compliance with data privacy, consent, and security regulations, the company said in a statement.