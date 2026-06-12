TCS launches India's first Oracle AI Data platform lab in Kolkata

Tata Consultancy Services on Friday launched India's first Oracle AI Data Platform Lab and Centre of Excellence (CoE) here to help enterprises accelerate adoption of artificial intelligence and data-driven transformation.

The facility at Delta Park Lords in Kolkata has been set up in collaboration with Oracle and will support customers in addressing challenges such as fragmented data systems, slow analytics cycles, limited AI scalability and operational inefficiencies, the IT major said.

TCS said the lab will leverage Oracle AI Data Platform, which combines Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, Oracle Autonomous AI Database and OCI Enterprise AI, to help organisations make enterprise data AI-ready and deploy AI-powered applications and automation at scale.