Vodafone Idea at inflection point, better days ahead: Kumar Mangalam Birla

Vodafone Idea is at an inflection point, with the prospects of the telecom services provider looking up, Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla said at the company’s extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on Thursday.

“I think we have good times ahead ... there will continue to be a few challenges, but I still believe that we are at a point of inflection,” Birla said on Thursday, responding to shareholders in his first address since his appointment as non-executive chairman in May.

“In my annual reflections, I had said tough times don’t last, tough companies do. Those words resonate more strongly with our company today,” he said, adding that the company had “navigated one of the most challenging periods in its history” through the resilience and commitment of its employees, the loyalty of its customers, the support of its business partners, the confidence of its shareholders and lenders, and a constructive policymaking environment.

“The focus now shifts firmly to execution,” he added. At the EGM, shareholders approved promoter funding of ₹4,730 crore through promoter entity Suryaja Investments Pte Ltd. This will be through equity-convertible warrants priced at ₹11 a share over 18 months, with one-fourth, or ₹1,182 crore, of the proceeds to be infused upfront. Birla assured shareholders that the carrier was working towards regaining its position in the market. “The work of rebuilding has begun, your company now looks ahead with confidence,” he said. “Across operations, customer service and network expansion, the company is pursuing its priorities with discipline and purpose... The benefits of sustained investments in network infrastructure and rollout are now becoming increasingly visible, reflecting stronger operational performance and improved customer service.”

Of the promoter equity infusion, Birla said ₹3,000 crore would be used to reduce debt, while ₹1,730 crore would be deployed towards capital expenditure. “This investment reaffirms the Aditya Birla Group’s belief in the long-term prospects of your company and its continued alignment with the interests of all shareholders,” he added. The funding will raise the group’s holding to 13 per cent from 9.6 per cent upon conversion of the warrants, with the combined stake of the Aditya Birla Group and Vodafone Group Plc rising to 28.5 per cent. Consequently, the government’s shareholding, which stands at 49 per cent, will reduce to 47 per cent, leaving room for the government to convert debt into equity in the future.

Vodafone Idea has government debt of nearly ₹1.27 trillion related to spectrum payments. Birla’s return to the helm and the infusion of equity are being viewed as major positives for the beleaguered carrier, which has been attempting to raise debt funding of ₹35,000 crore, critical for its revival and 5G expansion. The carrier, which has nearly 193 million subscribers and has recorded a few consecutive months of net subscriber additions, has also benefited from several favourable developments. While the government reduced its adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues by 27 per cent to ₹64,046 crore, payable in six equal annual instalments after a moratorium of 10 years, the company also secured a favourable ruling from the Bombay High Court, which quashed demand notices from the government seeking one-time spectrum charges.