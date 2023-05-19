TCS on foreign trips will not hit demand, but compliance a concern: Firms

The government hiked the rate of tax collected at source (TCS) on overseas tours from 5 per cent to 20 per cent in the Union Budget in February. Earlier in the week, the government notified that foreign currency transactions on credit cards too will attract 20 per cent tax. Following public uproar, the government has clarified that TCS would not apply on international card transactions up to Rs 7 lakh.

Travel companies say collecting 20 per cent income tax on foreign trips will not adversely impact demand but complying with the rule will be cumbersome.