Tech M, Uno Minda: Rajesh Bhosale of Angel One picks 2 stocks to buy today

Tech M share price witnessed a long-term breakout in October near the 1,650-level, followed by a sharp rally above 1,800

Tech Mahindra(Photo: Shutterstock)
Photo: Shutterstock
Rajesh Bhosale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 6:42 AM IST
Stocks to Buy Today, Jan 13, 2025:

 

NSE Scrip – UNOMINDA

View - Bullish

Last Close – Rs 1,097 

Uno Minda share price has been consolidating near its 89-DEMA for the past few months, and a bullish breakout is now visible. This breakout, despite broader market weakness, highlights inherent strength and
signs of outperformance. The move is accompanied by strong volumes, a bullish candlestick pattern, and prices trading well above key averages, with oscillators showing positive placement.
 
Hence, we recommend to BUY UNOMINDA stock around Rs 1,097 - 1,093 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,048 | Share price target: Rs 1,200

 

NSE Scrip – TECHM

View - Bullish

Last Close – Rs 1,705

 
Tech M share price witnessed a long-term breakout in October near the 1,650-level, followed by a sharp rally above 1,800. After entering overbought territory, prices corrected recently, retesting the breakout level—a common behavior before larger moves. On Friday, the stock rebounded precisely from this breakout support, forming a bullish candlestick pattern: a hammer on the weekly chart and an engulfing pattern on the daily chart. This reversal is further reinforced by the key support of the 20-WEMA, adding strength to the resumption of uptrend.
 
Hence, we recommend to BUY TECHM stock around Rs 1,705 - 1,700 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,630 | Share price target: Rs 1,850
 
===============================================
Disclaimer: Rajesh Bhosale is an equity technical analyst at Angel One Ltd. Views expressed are his own.
First Published: Jan 13 2025 | 6:41 AM IST

