Q3 results today: Wipro, Tech Mahindra among 40 to post earnings on Jan 17

Tech majors Wipro and Tech Mahindra will be among 40 companies to release their earnings report for the third quarter (Q3) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on Friday.
Other key companies on the list include ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Jio Financial Services, and SBI Life Insurance Company who will share their performance report for the quarter ending December 31, 2024.
Wipro Q3FY25 results preview
Bengaluru-based IT firm Wipro’s third-quarter performance is likely to be influenced by seasonal furloughs, client-specific challenges, and currency fluctuations. Analysts anticipate a decline in dollar-denominated revenue, with constant currency (CC) revenue expected to fall by up to 0.9 per cent quarter-on-quarter, while USD revenue is projected to drop by 1.5 per cent to 2.1 per cent. Margins might see a slight dip due to wage hikes, though increased offshoring could partially offset this impact.
Meanwhile, other major IT companies have reported mixed results. Infosys posted an 11 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 6,806 crore, with revenue from operations rising 8 per cent year-on-year to Rs 41,764 crore. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s largest IT services company, reported a 12 per cent year-on-year jump in its December quarter net profit to Rs 12,380 crore. HCLTech also announced a 5.54 per cent growth in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 4,591 crore for the December quarter of FY25.
Reliance Q3 results highlights
Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Thursday, January 16, reported a 7.4 per cent increase in net profit for the December quarter, driven by a rebound in its retail segment and growth in telecom earnings.
The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 18,540 crore, equivalent to Rs 13.70 per share, for the October-December period, the third quarter of the FY25. This is an improvement from Rs 17,265 crore, or Rs 12.76 per share, recorded during the same period the previous year.
Market preview
The World Bank on Thursday retained its growth forecast for India at 6.7 per cent for FY26, reaffirming that the country will continue to be the fastest-growing major economy for the next two years.
Asian and European markets advanced during Thursday's trading session, with Indian benchmark indices closing higher for the third consecutive day.
In pre-open trade on Friday, Indian benchmark equity indices showed mixed trends amid subdued global cues. The BSE Sensex edged up by 26.37 points, or 0.03 per cent, to 77,069.19, while the Nifty50 declined by 34.70 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 23,277.
List of firms releasing Q3 FY25 results on Jan 17
5paisa Capital Limited
Aether Industries Limited
Amal Limited
Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Limited
Clean Science and Technology Limited
Container Corporation of India Limited
Delta Corp Limited
Excel Industries Limited
Ganesh Housing Corporation Limited
Goldiam International Limited
Gujarat Hotels Limited
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited
The Indian Hotels Company Limited
Jio Financial Services Limited
Mamta Infrastructure Limited
Mangalam Industrial Finance Limited
MRO-TEK Realty Limited
Nettlinx Limited
Next Mediaworks Limited
Pan India Corporation Limited
Parshva Enterprises Limited
Ponni Sugars (Erode) Limited
Rajoo Engineers Limited
Rallis India Limited
Ramkrishna Forgings Limited
Roselabs Finance Limited
Sadhana Nitro Chem Limited
Sanathan Textiles Limited
SBI Life Insurance Company Limited
Seshasayee Paper and Boards Limited
S.G. Finserve Limited
Supreme Petrochem Limited
Sarda Proteins Limited
Steel Strips Wheels Limited
Sterlite Technologies Limited
Swaraj Engines Limited
Tech Mahindra Limited
Ushdev International Limited
Vinyl Chemicals (India) Limited
Wipro Limited