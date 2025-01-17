Q3 results today: Wipro, Tech Mahindra among 40 to post earnings on Jan 17

Tech majors Wipro and Tech Mahindra will be among 40 companies to release their earnings report for the third quarter (Q3) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on Friday.

Other key companies on the list include ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Jio Financial Services, and SBI Life Insurance Company who will share their performance report for the quarter ending December 31, 2024.

Wipro Q3FY25 results preview

ALSO READ: Wipro Q3 preview: Net profit may jump up to 16% YoY, revenue to remain flat Bengaluru-based IT firm Wipro’s third-quarter performance is likely to be influenced by seasonal furloughs, client-specific challenges, and currency fluctuations. Analysts anticipate a decline in dollar-denominated revenue, with constant currency (CC) revenue expected to fall by up to 0.9 per cent quarter-on-quarter, while USD revenue is projected to drop by 1.5 per cent to 2.1 per cent. Margins might see a slight dip due to wage hikes, though increased offshoring could partially offset this impact.

ALSO READ: Markets Today: Wipro, TechM, RIL, Infy, Axis Bk Q3; FIIs; Capital Infra IPO Meanwhile, other major IT companies have reported mixed results. Infosys posted an 11 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 6,806 crore, with revenue from operations rising 8 per cent year-on-year to Rs 41,764 crore. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s largest IT services company, reported a 12 per cent year-on-year jump in its December quarter net profit to Rs 12,380 crore. HCLTech also announced a 5.54 per cent growth in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 4,591 crore for the December quarter of FY25.

Also Read

Reliance Q3 results highlights

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Thursday, January 16, reported a 7.4 per cent increase in net profit for the December quarter, driven by a rebound in its retail segment and growth in telecom earnings.

ALSO READ: Reliance Retail Q3 results: Net profit rises 10.1% to Rs 3,485 crore The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 18,540 crore, equivalent to Rs 13.70 per share, for the October-December period, the third quarter of the FY25. This is an improvement from Rs 17,265 crore, or Rs 12.76 per share, recorded during the same period the previous year.

Market preview

The World Bank on Thursday retained its growth forecast for India at 6.7 per cent for FY26, reaffirming that the country will continue to be the fastest-growing major economy for the next two years.

Asian and European markets advanced during Thursday's trading session, with Indian benchmark indices closing higher for the third consecutive day.

In pre-open trade on Friday, Indian benchmark equity indices showed mixed trends amid subdued global cues. The BSE Sensex edged up by 26.37 points, or 0.03 per cent, to 77,069.19, while the Nifty50 declined by 34.70 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 23,277.

List of firms releasing Q3 FY25 results on Jan 17

5paisa Capital Limited

Aether Industries Limited

Amal Limited

Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Limited

Clean Science and Technology Limited

Container Corporation of India Limited

Delta Corp Limited

Excel Industries Limited

Ganesh Housing Corporation Limited

Goldiam International Limited

Gujarat Hotels Limited

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited

The Indian Hotels Company Limited

Jio Financial Services Limited

Mamta Infrastructure Limited

Mangalam Industrial Finance Limited

MRO-TEK Realty Limited

Nettlinx Limited

Next Mediaworks Limited

Pan India Corporation Limited

Parshva Enterprises Limited

Ponni Sugars (Erode) Limited

Rajoo Engineers Limited

Rallis India Limited

Ramkrishna Forgings Limited

Roselabs Finance Limited

Sadhana Nitro Chem Limited

Sanathan Textiles Limited

SBI Life Insurance Company Limited

Seshasayee Paper and Boards Limited

S.G. Finserve Limited

Supreme Petrochem Limited

Sarda Proteins Limited

Steel Strips Wheels Limited

Sterlite Technologies Limited

Swaraj Engines Limited

Tech Mahindra Limited

Ushdev International Limited

Vinyl Chemicals (India) Limited

Wipro Limited