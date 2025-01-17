Q3 results today: Wipro, Tech Mahindra among 40 to post earnings on Jan 17

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Q3 FY25 company results Jan 17: Wipro, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Lombard, Jio Financial Services, and SBI Life Insurance Company will release their earnings report for the Oct-Dec quarter today

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 9:35 AM IST
Tech majors Wipro and Tech Mahindra will be among 40 companies to release their earnings report for the third quarter (Q3) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on Friday. 
 
Other key companies on the list include ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Jio Financial Services, and SBI Life Insurance Company who will share their performance report for the quarter  ending December 31, 2024.
 

Wipro Q3FY25 results preview

Bengaluru-based IT firm Wipro’s third-quarter performance is likely to be influenced by seasonal furloughs, client-specific challenges, and currency fluctuations. Analysts anticipate a decline in dollar-denominated revenue, with constant currency (CC) revenue expected to fall by up to 0.9 per cent quarter-on-quarter, while USD revenue is projected to drop by 1.5 per cent to 2.1 per cent. Margins might see a slight dip due to wage hikes, though increased offshoring could partially offset this impact. 
 
Meanwhile, other major IT companies have reported mixed results. Infosys posted an 11 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 6,806 crore, with revenue from operations rising 8 per cent year-on-year to Rs 41,764 crore. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s largest IT services company, reported a 12 per cent year-on-year jump in its December quarter net profit to Rs 12,380 crore. HCLTech also announced a 5.54 per cent growth in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 4,591 crore for the December quarter of FY25. 

Reliance Q3 results highlights

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Thursday, January 16, reported a 7.4 per cent increase in net profit for the December quarter, driven by a rebound in its retail segment and growth in telecom earnings.
 
The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 18,540 crore, equivalent to Rs 13.70 per share, for the October-December period, the third quarter of the FY25. This is an improvement from Rs 17,265 crore, or Rs 12.76 per share, recorded during the same period the previous year. 
 

Market preview

The World Bank on Thursday retained its growth forecast for India at 6.7 per cent for FY26, reaffirming that the country will continue to be the fastest-growing major economy for the next two years. 
 
Asian and European markets advanced during Thursday's trading session, with Indian benchmark indices closing higher for the third consecutive day. 
 
In pre-open trade on Friday, Indian benchmark equity indices showed mixed trends amid subdued global cues. The BSE Sensex edged up by 26.37 points, or 0.03 per cent, to 77,069.19, while the Nifty50 declined by 34.70 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 23,277.
 
List of firms releasing Q3 FY25 results on Jan 17

5paisa Capital Limited  
Aether Industries Limited  
Amal Limited  
Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Limited  
Clean Science and Technology Limited  
Container Corporation of India Limited  
Delta Corp Limited  
Excel Industries Limited  
Ganesh Housing Corporation Limited  
Goldiam International Limited  
Gujarat Hotels Limited  
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited  
The Indian Hotels Company Limited  
Jio Financial Services Limited  
Mamta Infrastructure Limited  
Mangalam Industrial Finance Limited  
MRO-TEK Realty Limited  
Nettlinx Limited  
Next Mediaworks Limited  
Pan India Corporation Limited  
Parshva Enterprises Limited  
Ponni Sugars (Erode) Limited  
Rajoo Engineers Limited  
Rallis India Limited  
Ramkrishna Forgings Limited  
Roselabs Finance Limited  
Sadhana Nitro Chem Limited  
Sanathan Textiles Limited  
SBI Life Insurance Company Limited  
Seshasayee Paper and Boards Limited  
S.G. Finserve Limited  
Supreme Petrochem Limited  
Sarda Proteins Limited  
Steel Strips Wheels Limited  
Sterlite Technologies Limited  
Swaraj Engines Limited  
Tech Mahindra Limited  
Ushdev International Limited  
Vinyl Chemicals (India) Limited  
Wipro Limited  
 
First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 9:34 AM IST

