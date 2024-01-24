Home / Companies / News / Tech Mahindra Q3 results: Net profit declines by 60.6% to Rs 510 cr

Tech Mahindra Q3 results: Net profit declines by 60.6% to Rs 510 cr

The consensus seems to be that second half of the calendar year is when people will start to see recovery. I don't think the recovery will be simultaneous across geographies and sectors,' said Joshi

Mohit Joshi, chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD), Tech Mahindra
Shivani Shinde Mumbai

3 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2024 | 9:39 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Tech Mahindra, the IT services business of the Mahindra & Mahindra group, on Wednesday reported a 60.6 per cent decline in net profit to Rs 510.4 crore for the third quarter of FY24.

The revenues for Q3FY24 stood at Rs 13,101 crore, down 4.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Sequentially, the revenues were up 1.8 per cent and profit was up 3.2 per cent.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The company’s performance was impacted due the macro uncertainty and weakness in top verticals like telecommunications, BFSI and retail.

The company’s third quarter revenue numbers beat Bloomberg estimates, but missed profit expectations.

Bloomberg had estimated revenue to be at Rs 12,801 crore and net profit at Rs 663 crore.

When asked when green shoots would emerge, Mohit Joshi, chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD), Tech Mahindra said: “The consensus seems to be that the second half of the calendar year is when people will start to see recovery. I don't think the recovery will be simultaneous across geographies and sectors,” said Joshi.

He added that sectors like BFSI and retail will take six to nine months to recover.

The company’s third quarter performance was impacted as its large verticals like telecommunications and BFSI were down.

Communications, media and entertainment verticals were also down 13.4 per cent Y-o-Y and 0.3 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q).

BFSI was down 7.8 per cent Y-o-Y, and down 2 per cent sequentially.

Similarly, retail, transport and logistics were also down 4.2 per cent Y-o-Y and so was technology (-3.3 per cent).

Similarly, its major market US was down 1.6 per cent Y-o-Y and Europe was down by 8.3 per cent.

The company’s Ebitda came in at Rs 1,146 crore, up by 6.9 per cent Q-o-Q and down by 46.5 per cent Y-o-Y.

What was also concerning was that the firm's total contract value (TCV) was also under pressure.

Net new deal wins for Q3 came in at $381 million, down 40.4 per cent sequentially. TCV for Q2FY24 stood at $640 million, and for Q3FY23 was at $795 million.

This is the first quarter when Joshi takes over as the CEO. He has also announced top level hiring from industry and reorganisation.

Joshi said the company has embarked on a turnaround phase. “The overarching goal we have is to make investments and changes to maximise our long-term growth. To drive a culture of performance in both delivery and in sales,” Joshi explained.

The reorganisation under Joshi has three tracks — sales improvement, margin improvement and reorganising internal culture.

Joshi has reduced the number of sales SBU’s from 12 to six. The portfolio companies have also been integrated under the respective business units for better realisation of the synergies.

“When we looked at our account, we found that there was low investment focus on our top accounts. We are bringing more attention and investment to large accounts and at the same time engaging and revamping our engagement with smaller accounts,” said Joshi.

Like its peers, Tech Mahindra also saw its headcount fall.

The total headcount was down 4,354 with a total employee base of 146,250.

The attrition for Q3 stood at 10 per cent, the lowest in the sector. The company said that going forward, it will be embarking on recruiting fresh talent from campuses.

Also Read

M&M reports highest-ever SUV, commercial vehicle monthly sales in October

M&M Ltd Q1FY24 result: Consolidated net profit up 56% YoY to Rs 3,683 cr

CP Gurnani to step down as director of Tech Mahindra on December 20

Tech Mahindra Q2FY24 result: Net profit falls 61% YoY to Rs 505 crore

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2 results: Net profit up 24%, aided by improved NIMs

Bajaj Auto Vice Chairman Madhur Bajaj steps down due to health reasons

TVS, Bajaj Auto forecast lingering challenges to recovery of exports

Blue Dart Express Q3 profit rises to Rs 888.9 mn on festive demand

Fintech unicorn InCred Finance doubles profit to Rs 298 crore in 9MFY24

Simpl launches merchant biz offering to reduce CoD settlement time

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Tech MahindraQ3 resultsIT companiesIT sector

First Published: Jan 24 2024 | 9:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story