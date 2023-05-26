Home / Companies / News / Tencent Cloud Europe offloads 2 pc stake in PB Fintech for Rs 562 cr

As per the latest transaction, Tencent's shareholding has reduced to 6.28 per cent from 8.37 per cent (as of March 2023) equity in PB Fintech

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Tencent Cloud Europe offloads 2 pc stake in PB Fintech for Rs 562 cr

1 min read Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 9:10 PM IST
Tencent Cloud Europe BV on Friday offloaded over 2 per cent shares of Policybazaar's parent firm PB Fintech for Rs 562 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available with the BSE, Tencent Cloud Europe BV sold 94,16,250 shares, amounting to a 2.09 per cent stake in the firm.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 596.66 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 561.82 crore.

As per the latest transaction, Tencent's shareholding has reduced to 6.28 per cent from 8.37 per cent (as of March 2023) equity in PB Fintech.

On Friday, shares of PB Fintech fell 2.85 per cent to close at Rs 604.65 per piece on the BSE.

Topics :PolicybazaarTencent TechnologyStake sale

First Published: May 26 2023 | 10:10 PM IST

