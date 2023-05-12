Home / Companies / News / Tesla recalls 1.1 million electric cars from China over braking defect

Tesla recalls 1.1 million electric cars from China over braking defect

Some 1.1 million electric cars that Tesla made at its Shanghai factory or imported into China between January 2019 and April this year will need to be fixed

Bloomberg
Tesla recalls 1.1 million electric cars from China over braking defect

2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2023 | 1:41 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Charlie Zhu and Chunying Zhang
Tesla Inc. will need to fix almost every car it’s ever sold in China due to an issue with the vehicles’ acceleration systems.
 
Some 1.1 million electric cars that Tesla made at its Shanghai factory or imported into China between January 2019 and April this year will need to be sent an over-the-air software fix to rectify the issue, according to a statement from the State Administration for Market Regulation on Friday.
The problem occurs when a driver takes their foot off the accelerator in order to slow down. When that happens, what typically occurs is the additional power starts getting transfered to the car’s battery to charge it up. This makes the rate of deceleration somewhat uncertain, and could increase the risk of collision and pose a safety hazard, China’s regulator said.

Because of this defect, drivers may mistakenly step on the accelerator pedal, thinking it’s the brake.
Tesla representatives didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to data from the China Automotive Technology and Research Center and Bloomberg Intelligence, Tesla sold around 1,129,055 cars in China from 2014 through March.
Tesla will also be required to send an electronic notification to drivers when they depress the accelerator for too long a period, according to Friday’s notice.

--With assistance from Linda Lew.

Also Read

Tesla says it will invest $3.6 bn in Nevada truck factory expansion

Teslas now over 40% cheaper in China as prices cut again amid competition

After China, Tesla now announces price cuts on its electric vehicles in US

Tesla announces Model S, X launch in China, prices to be unveiled on Friday

Tesla recalls about 30,000 Model X cars over front passenger airbag issue

USA's Neuberger Berman slashes valuation of India's Pine Labs, PharmEasy

Maruti Suzuki to invest $5.5 bn by 2030 to double its capacity in India

Magicpin records multi-fold growth in daily orders on ONDC in 5 weeks

Pratt & Whitney faces higher risks after Go First filed for bankruptcy

Wadia Group company took $300 million loan from Deutsche Bank: Report

Topics :TeslaChinaimportAuto industry

First Published: May 12 2023 | 1:47 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story