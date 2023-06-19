Home / Companies / News / Timken Singapore proposes to sell 8.4% stake in Indian unit for $231 mn

Timken Singapore proposes to sell 8.4% stake in Indian unit for $231 mn

By Scott Murdoch

Reuters HONG KONG
Timken Singapore proposes to sell 8.4% stake in Indian unit for $231 mn

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2023 | 12:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Scott Murdoch

HONG KONG (Reuters) - The Singapore-based parent of Timken India has proposed to sell an 8.4% stake in the Indian bearings and power transmission products maker for up to $231 million on June 20, according to the term sheet of the deal, seen by Reuters.

The floor price of the stake sale to institutional investors by Timken Singapore is set at 3,000 rupees a share, a 14% discount to Monday's closing level. BofA Securities is the sole bookrunner for the stake sale.

Timken Singapore owned a 67.8% stake in the Indian unit as of March 31, according to exchange data.

Shares of Timken India have risen over 12% so far this year.

 

(Reporting by Varun Vyas in Bengaluru and Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

Also Read

Australian govts agree on 50-50 funding split for 2032 Brisbane Olympics

Twitter removes 'government-funded' news labels from all media accounts

Realme announces 'Golden Festival' sale offers on phones, earbuds, and more

S Chand to sell its entire stake in iNeuron to PhysicsWallah for Rs 14 cr

China's Alibaba Group sells its entire remaining 3.4% stake in Paytm

Coal India OFS for employees to open on June 21; Govt to sell 9.2 mn shares

Stock broker Upstox records Rs 1,000 cr operating revenue in FY2022-23

Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA nod for generic acne-treating drug

Sun Life Financial's GCC to hire 1k people in India, Philippines in 2 years

Vendanta Group to leverage startups' tech under pact with Meity-Nasscom

Topics :Stake saleTimken India ABC Bearings

First Published: Jun 19 2023 | 1:32 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story