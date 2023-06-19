Home / Companies / News / Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA nod for generic acne-treating drug

Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA nod for generic acne-treating drug

Zydus Lifesciences on Monday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator for its generic antibiotic Minocycline Hydrochloride extended-release tablets used for treatment of acne

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA nod for generic acne-treating drug

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2023 | 10:44 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Zydus Lifesciences on Monday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator for its generic antibiotic Minocycline Hydrochloride extended-release tablets used for treatment of moderate to severe acne.

The approval granted by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) is for Minocycline Hydrochloride extended-release tablets of strengths 55 mg, 65 mg, and 115 mg, Zydus Lifesciences said in a regulatory filing.

The tablet is used for treatment of moderate to severe acne in people aged 12 years and above.

The product will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility in Moraiya, Ahmedabad, the company said.

Also Read

Zydus Lifesciences receives final USFDA approval for varenicline tablets

Zydus Lifesciences Q4 consolidated net profit dips 25.36% to Rs 296.6 cr

Zydus gets USFDA nod to market generic medicine for treating depression

Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA nod to its generic medicine for high BP

Zydus Lifesciences launches generic anti-epilepsy drug in US market

Sun Life Financial's GCC to hire 1,000 people in India in two years

Vendanta Group to leverage startups' tech under pact with Meity-Nasscom

Indian army receives its first Mahindra Armado; all you need to know

Over 1 mn dropped from Medicaid as US start post-pandemic purge of rolls

Adani Transmission gets shareholders' nod to raise up to Rs 8,500 crore

Topics :Zydus LifesciencesUSFDA

First Published: Jun 19 2023 | 11:55 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story