Titan plans to take on partial debt to fund acquisition of Caratlane shares

Titan Company plans to take on partial debt to fund the acquisition of 27.18 per cent of Caratlane shares.

The jewellery major plans to fund more than 50 per cent of the acquisition by debt, but it is yet to take a concrete call on the same.



“Titan will take some debt to fund this transaction. We have a healthy balance sheet with a good cash balance, but we still want to do a part funding through debt," Ashok Sonthalia, chief financial officer at Titan Company, told Business Standard in an interview.

He explained that the company is still working out the extent to which it will pick up debt.



“For the time being it is looking like 50-50, you can assume slightly more than 50 per cent through debt, but this has not been fixed. But this number can be changed,” he said.

He added that the interest cost of the debt will come into Titan’s P&L. “Things are still being kind of worked out on how much debt we should take and how much we should use our own current cash balance,” Sonthalia said.



The company also expects regulatory approvals to come in the next two months.

He also added that it will take a call on the remaining 1.72 per cent stake held by employees only after the completion of this transaction.



Sontalia said that Caratlane ended FY23 with a 9 per cent EBITDA margin, he believes there is room for it to grow as 75-80 per cent is diamond jewellery.

“They have the capacity to keep inching up their EBITDA margins from 9 per cent and eventually could be better than that of Tanishq’s but that will take 5-7 years and it is difficult to put a timeline to that,” he said.



The company is positive about its outlook on demand for jewellery in the coming quarters as the festive season sets in, he added that the festivals are slightly delayed compared to last year.

“Caratlane should also continue to do well. In the first quarter they grew 30-33 per cent which was lower as per the standard and their track record,” Sonthalia said and added “In quarter three, I think we are all gearing up with good designs inventory, retail expansion.”







