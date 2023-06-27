Home / Companies / News / Top headlines: Go First lenders approve $55 mn infusion, Vi turnaround soon

Top headlines: Go First lenders approve $55 mn infusion, Vi turnaround soon

Vodafone Idea

Voda Idea turnaround expected soon, negotiations on to raise funds: Govt
In a recent meeting with Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, top officials of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) were told that Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) was in advanced negotiations with three to four private equity funds in its effort to raise about Rs 20,000 crore. Read more
 
Go First's lenders approve $55 mn fund infusion to revive carrier: Reports
Lenders to India's Go First, which is under bankruptcy protection, have approved interim funding of Rs 450 crore ($54.9 million) to resume operations and restart the airline, two banking sources said. Read more
 
Centre plans to raise up to Rs 45,000 cr through road monetisation in FY24
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the highest contributor to the Rs 6 trillion National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP), is planning to raise up to Rs 45,000 crore through monetising national highways in 2023-24, a senior government official told Business Standard. Read more

Google asks Supreme Court to quash Android antitrust directives: Report
Google has urged India's Supreme Court to quash antitrust directives against it for abuse of the Android market, two sources said, as its presses its legal battle against the competition watchdog in one of its most important markets. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) said in October that Google, whose Android mobile operating system powers 97% of 600 million smartphones in India, had exploited its dominant position. Read more

RBI to engage external managers for very small part of FX reserves: Das
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has “offered” a small amount of its foreign exchange reserves to external asset managers to manage, though it is not a change in strategy of reserve management but to gain experience, Governor Shaktikanta Das has said. Read more

Next Story