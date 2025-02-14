Trident Group allocates Rs 1,000 cr capex on sustainability, modernisation

Home textiles major Trident Group on Friday said it has earmarked Rs 1,000 crore capital expenditure for FY25-26 for sustainability, modernisation, and asset enhancement initiatives.

The group has also set a target of increasing its domestic business by three-fold, by 2027, with its home textile brand, myTrident, expanding into the luxury segment with the launch of 'LUXEHOME by myTrident' label.

"We are going to invest Rs 1,000 crore but out of that, almost Rs 600-650 crore would be in the renewable-sustainability side, the remaining would be on modernisation side," Trident Group CEO Samir Joshipura told PTI here on the sidelines of Bharat Tex 2025.

The group is converting 60 per cent of the energy requirement at Budhni campus in Madhya Pradesh into a non-fossil base, he said adding, "we are going to increase from there".

Stressing that sustainability is "going to be a significant focus" for the group, Joshipura said, "We want to consciously invest there, because we do see that in future, it may be sooner or later, but in future, this is the only viable option we would have, or any other industry would have." Trident Group Chairman, Rajinder Gupta, said, "By investing in advanced technology, sustainable practices, and market-driven solutions, we are not just strengthening our leadership position but also redefining the standards of excellence in the home textile industry." Joshipura said the group is also undertaking certain de bottlenecking projects "which would improve our capacity by another 20 per cent" Commenting on the Indian market, which at present is very small for the group compared to developed markets such as US and Europe, he said, "Domestic (market) and brand building remains our focus... India is going to become larger and larger and as an early mover would definitely have an advantage." He further said, "There is a huge vacuum in terms of brand in the home textile segment today (in the Indian market). There are very few players... 'myTrident' is the leading player there, and we would keep focusing on it aggressively. We have created a very focused team which is purely dedicated to the India market." Currently, Trident's India business is at around Rs 500 crore annually, he said, adding "but this is going to increase significantly".

As part of enhancing its India business, 'myTrident' is increasing retail touch points from the current 7,000 to 10,000. It is eyeing growth in the East and South India, with plans to add 500 premium retail points by 2025.

It is also looking to tap opportunities in HORECA (hotel, restaurant, and Cafe/Catering) and institutions, to increase market share in these sectors.