Delhi HC rules in favour of govt in $1.5 billion gas dispute with RIL

The Delhi High Court on Friday upheld the Centre’s claim that the Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and its partners siphoned gas from deposits of ONGC block, adjacent to its own, in the Krishna-Godavari (KG) Basin, off the coast of Andhra Pradesh.

In doing so, the division bench of the high court overturned a single judge bench order of 2023 -- upholding a ruling passed in favour of RIL by international arbitral tribunal in 2018.

Justices Rekha Palli and Saurabh Banerjee set aside the May 9, 2023 order of a single judge bench while observing that the arbitration award of July 24, 2018, in favour of the RIL-led consortium, was “contrary to public policy”.

The consortium includes UK-based BP Plc and Niko Resources of Canada.

A copy of the judgment is awaited.

In April 2000, the RIL-led consortium entered into a production sharing contract (PSC) with the Centre for the exploration and extraction of natural gas from the KG Basin.

Also Read

But in 2013, state-owned ONGC shot off a letter to the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH) claiming that gas pools in the RIL and adjoining ONGC blocks were connected, and that RIL has been siphoning huge amounts of gas from its block.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) accused RIL and its partners of an “unjust enrichment of over $1.729 billion” by siphoning gas from deposits they had no right to exploit.

It was then that ONGC filed a writ petition in the Delhi High Court in which the petroleum ministry, DGH, and RIL were also made parties.

The petition was disposed of by the court which directed MoPNG to consider the upcoming report by the expert agency by the name of DeGolyer & MacNaughton (D&M) -- a petroleum consulting company based in Dallas, Texas. The agency was to undertake an independent third-party study to verify the claimed continuity and migration of gas from the ONGC blocks to the Reliance block.

Later, on November 19, 2015, D&M said that “the integrated analyses indicated connectivity and continuity of the reservoirs across the blocks operated by ONGC and RIL”. It validated the Centre’s stand.

The petroleum ministry also appointed a one-man committee of Justice A P Shah, former Chief Justice of Delhi High Court, on December 15, 2015, to consider the D&M report of 2015 and to recommend a future course of action in light of the findings contained in the report.

Based upon the Shah Committee report, MoPNG raised a demand for $1.5 billion and $174 million in interest from RIL for “unjust enrichment” made by Reliance.

Reliance then approached the three-member tribunal headed by Singapore-based arbitrator Lawrence Boo. The tribunal rejected the government’s contention and said that the PSC doesn’t prohibit the contractor from producing gas, irrespective of its source, as long as the producing wells were located inside the contract area.

The government then approached Delhi High Court against this order.

When the single judge bench of the High Court ruled in favour of RIL, the Centre appealed before the division bench.

On September 14, 2023, the division bench sought a response from RIL and others on the Centre’s appeal.

Attorney-General (A-G) R Venkataramani and former A-G K K Venugopal, both appearing for the Centre, had told the division bench that RIL knew about the connectivity of their gas blocks with the adjoining gas blocks of ONGC as far back as 2003.

The government contended that RIL was guilty of fraud and unjust enrichment totalling over $1.5 billion. The government told the court, “It is contended that the migrated gas alone was valued at about $1.5 billion as of June 30, 2016”.

The government also argued that RIL had claimed there was no connectivity between their block and the government’s, but they had consciously siphoned off gas from the ONGC block without the government’s knowledge. They also argued that the arbitral award they challenged was “against India’s public policy”.

The division bench has now sided with the Central government and set aside the arbitral award.