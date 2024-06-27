Home / Companies / News / Truecaller, HDFC ERGO tie up for insurance product to safeguard subscribers

Truecaller, HDFC ERGO tie up for insurance product to safeguard subscribers

Truecaller in a release said that amid rising cases of cyber fraud, the insurance offering underscores its commitment to combating fraud and ensuring user protection

HDFC Bank
The tie-up will safeguard consumers against against digital communication frauds in India.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2024 | 4:40 PM IST
Caller identification app Truecaller on Thursday said it has collaborated with general insurance company HDFC ERGO for an offering that aims to safeguard subscribers against digital communication frauds in India.

Truecaller in a release said that amid rising cases of cyber fraud, the insurance offering underscores its commitment to combating fraud and ensuring user protection through advanced app features - before, during and after mobile communication.

A recent report by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre revealed that digital financial frauds accounted for a staggering Rs 1.25 lakh crore over the last three years, the release noted.

Announcing the collaboration with HDFC ERGO to offer this insurance for its subscribers, the release said the product will provide coverage up to Rs 10,000 to Android and iOS users across India.

"The product is available to yearly premium subscribers of Truecaller and all existing customers can avail this protection for free under their existing plan," it said.

To ensure a smooth and hassle-free experience for all users, the fraud coverage is seamlessly integrated into the Truecaller app, and is activated once the user opts in for the insurance option, according to the company.

Topics :HDFCTruecaller online frauds

First Published: Jun 27 2024 | 4:40 PM IST

