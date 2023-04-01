Home / Companies / News / TVS Motor Company records increase in March sales by 3% to 317,152 units

TVS Motor Company on Saturday reported a 3 per cent growth in sales at 3,17,152 units in March 2023, as against 3,07,954 units sold in the same month last year

Last Updated : Apr 01 2023 | 5:52 PM IST
Total two-wheelers sales grew 5 per cent last month to 3,07,559 units, as compared to 2,92,918 units in March 2022, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.

Domestic two-wheeler sales were at 2,40,780 units last month, as compared to 1,96,596 units in the year-ago period, up 22 per cent, it added.

The company said sales of its TVS iQube electric scooter were at 15,364 units in March 2023, as against sales of 1,799 units in the same month last year.

Three-wheeler sales were down at 9,593 units last month, as against 15,036 units in March 2022, it added.

Total exports were also lower at 75,037 units in March 2023, as against 1,09,724 units in March 2022. Two-wheeler exports stood at 66,779 units last month, as against 95,962 units a year ago.

First Published: Apr 01 2023 | 4:20 PM IST

