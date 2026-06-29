TVS Motor looking ahead with 'measured optimism': CMD Sudarshan Venu

TVS Motor Company is looking forward with measured optimism to the road ahead that is "unpredictable, complex and exciting", according to its Chairman and MD Sudarshan Venu.

In his address to shareholders in the company's annual report for 2025-26, Venu said the company expects to perform in line with market expectations in its primary market in India, barring any weather shocks that may impact the monsoons or any other unforeseen circumstances.

Stating that TVS Motor Co is looking forward with measured optimism, he said,"The road ahead is unpredictable, complex and exciting." He further said, "Our geographic diversification, technology depth, and presence in markets where mobility is essential rather than optional give us a resilience that is structural and durable." In terms of the company's performance going forward, he said, "We expect to perform in line with market expectations, in our primary market in India, barring any weather shocks that may impact the monsoons or any other unforeseen circumstances. Noting that India's GDP is expected to grow above 6 per cent in FY 2026-27, Venu said it "makes us cautiously optimistic about our performance." In FY 2025-26, he said, "We clocked our strongest year on record. We sold 5.89 million units, clocking revenue of Rs 47,270 crore, with EBITDA at Rs 6,079 crore, solidifying our position as the world's third-largest two-wheeler manufacturer." Stating that the company is going deeper with technology towards securing the future, he said,"Generative AI is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for those willing to build with it. Its implications for manufacturing, product development, and customer experience are only beginning to unfold." The company is investing Rs 1,254 crore annually in R&D, with over 2,000 engineers working at the intersection of electrification, connected platforms, and AI-driven design, he added.