TVS SCS wins 3-year contract from manufacturing firm JCB for Vadodara unit
BS Reporter Chennai
TVS Supply Chain Solutions, an Indian multinational transportation, logistics and warehousing company, has secured a new 3-year business contract from JCB in India for managing in-plant warehousing and logistics operations at their facility in Gujarat’s Vadodara.
JCB has been TVS SCS’ one of the first few clients for more than two decades, with the latter offering aftermarket warehouse services in Bhaproda, Haryana, for parts distribution.
K. Sukumar, chief executive officer, TVS Supply Chain Solutions India, said, “JCB has been a pivotal partner in our growth journey, and we are thrilled to continue this collaboration. Securing this contract underscores our commitment to delivering process excellence and innovative, value-driven solutions. With this new deal, we are excited to offer an extensive suite of in-plant warehousing services along with cutting-edge technology solutions to further drive business transformation for JCB in India.”
Deepak Shetty, CEO and managing director, JCB India, said, “We are pleased to partner with TVS SCS for our in-plant warehousing and logistics operations at Vadodara. We look forward to their expertise in supply chain management in enhancing our efficiencies. This factory is a fully export focused facility and plays a critical part as it supplies components to our global factories the world over. We are delighted to have TVS SCS on board as our partner in our journey in excellence.”
TVS SCS’ in-plant logistics services for JCB’s Vadodara plant will comprise end-to-end warehouse management, from unloading and put-away of parts to picking and lineside feeding. The company will deploy Material Handling Equipment (MHEs) and employ close to 110 personnel for this contract. JCB’s Vadodara unit manufactures fabrications and components for its plants globally.