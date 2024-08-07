TVS SCS wins 3-year contract from manufacturing firm JCB for Vadodara unit

TVS Supply Chain Solutions, an Indian multinational transportation, logistics and warehousing company, has secured a new 3-year business contract from JCB in India for managing in-plant warehousing and logistics operations at their facility in Gujarat’s Vadodara.

JCB has been TVS SCS’ one of the first few clients for more than two decades, with the latter offering aftermarket warehouse services in Bhaproda, Haryana, for parts distribution.

K. Sukumar, chief executive officer, TVS Supply Chain Solutions India, said, “JCB has been a pivotal partner in our growth journey, and we are thrilled to continue this collaboration. Securing this contract underscores our commitment to delivering process excellence and innovative, value-driven solutions. With this new deal, we are excited to offer an extensive suite of in-plant warehousing services along with cutting-edge technology solutions to further drive business transformation for JCB in India.”