Balance sheet consolidated, RIL ready for next level of growth: Ambani

“Reliance has consolidated its balance sheet after the previous round of capex and is ready for the next level of growth,” Ambani said.
Commenting on the global economy, the RIL chairman said, “In this world of volatility and uncertainty, India is shining as a beacon of stability and prosperity.”
And that the “world is increasingly recognising India as an innovation hub,” he said, while adding that India is faring much better than other economies.
“Over the past couple of years, volatility in trade flows and supply chain disruptions have affected the energy sufficiency of multiple economies. With visionary and prudent leadership, the resilience and stability of the Indian economy amid such a global crisis is truly unparalleled.”