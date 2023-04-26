Home / Companies / News / Uber expands pre-booking 'Reserve' option to 6 more cities in India

Uber expands pre-booking 'Reserve' option to 6 more cities in India

The six new cities added are Kochi, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow and Guwahati

New Delhi
Uber expands pre-booking 'Reserve' option to 6 more cities in India

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 3:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Ride-hailing app Uber on Wednesday announced the expansion of 'Reserve' facility across six more cities in India, giving riders an option to pre-book their rides 30 minutes to 90 days ahead of their travel.

Uber Reserve will now be available for cash payments offering riders access to pre-booked rides, it said in a statement.

The six new cities added are Kochi, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow and Guwahati.

"Reserve now appears as a new option in the latest version of the Uber app and is available on Uber Premier, Uber Intercity, Uber Rentals and Uber XL," an Uber release said.

With this, the service is now live across 13 cities -- Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Kolkata, Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad, Kochi, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow and Guwahati -- in India.

The new product is developed keeping in mind pre-planned travel needs, including work trips, airport drops, visits to the doctor, and other scheduled appointments, according to Uber.

"With Reserve, riders can pre-book their rides ensuring peace of mind, certainty and added control over their trip. Reserve also opens up even more options for drivers to choose from between on-demand and pre-booked trips," Prabhjeet Singh, President at Uber India and South Asia, said.

Also Read

Uber supports Live Activities feature on iPhone to track ride, orders

Ola, Uber drivers fret over 5% convenience fee on each autorickshaw ride

Uber Eats to pay millions for listing US restaurants on app without consent

Uber sells $400 mn stake in UAE's Careem to boost super app business

Notice issued to Uber, Police over molestation of journalist in auto: DCW

Air India increases number of daily flights to Dubai from Delhi, Mumbai

Brookfield to invest $1 bn in Avaada Group to fund green hydrogen project

Sour note: Music labels press pause on reality TV song-and-dance routine

Google to unlock new experiences in Search and beyond: Sundar Pichai

Now you can use WhatsApp on four devices at the same time: Here's how

Topics :UberTaxi appsCab driver

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 4:19 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story