Now you can use WhatsApp on four devices at the same time: Here's how



The new feature will be rolled out over the coming weeks. A blog post by the company mentioned that the new feature would allow users to seamlessly continue message threads and access all their photos and other media from multiple devices without compromising security or privacy. Meta-owned messaging application WhatsApp has announced a new feature which lets you operate your account on four different phones or devices at the same time. Earlier, one account could be operated from one mobile phone only. However, one could still open WhatsApp on a web browser or PC. For a long time, users had been demanding a feature that lets them use the same account from different mobile phones.



Here's how you can use WhatsApp on 4 different devices: The procedure to log in is similar to that of linking a PC or web browser. At a given time, up to four additional smartphones can be linked to one WhatsApp account. However, the primary phone retains the power to authorise a login.



2) Click on Settings 1) Open WhatsApp on the second phone



4) Follow instructions to verify your identity if any ID check is set up 3) Select 'Linked devices'



6) The primary phone doesn't even need to be turned on or have an active data connection for you to use your account through the other phone 5) Use your primary phone's camera to capture the QR code from the secondary device