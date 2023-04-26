Home / Technology / Tech News / Now you can use WhatsApp on four devices at the same time: Here's how

Now you can use WhatsApp on four devices at the same time: Here's how

At a given time, up to four smartphones can be linked to one WhatsApp account. Here how

BS Web Team New Delhi
Now you can use WhatsApp on four devices at the same time: Here's how

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 3:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Meta-owned messaging application WhatsApp has announced a new feature which lets you operate your account on four different phones or devices at the same time. Earlier, one account could be operated from one mobile phone only. However, one could still open WhatsApp on a web browser or PC. For a long time, users had been demanding a feature that lets them use the same account from different mobile phones.
The new feature will be rolled out over the coming weeks. A blog post by the company mentioned that the new feature would allow users to seamlessly continue message threads and access all their photos and other media from multiple devices without compromising security or privacy.

The procedure to log in is similar to that of linking a PC or web browser. At a given time, up to four additional smartphones can be linked to one WhatsApp account. However, the primary phone retains the power to authorise a login.
Here's how you can use WhatsApp on 4 different devices:

1) Open WhatsApp on the second phone
2) Click on Settings

3) Select 'Linked devices'
4) Follow instructions to verify your identity if any ID check is set up

5) Use your primary phone's camera to capture the QR code from the secondary device
6) The primary phone doesn't even need to be turned on or have an active data connection for you to use your account through the other phone

7) If the primary phone is signed out for a while, all companion devices will automatically be signed out.

The new feature may come in handy to small business owners for better communication with customers. It may also help someone running low on battery to login from someone else's phone. The company has also revealed that it is working on an OTP-based authentication system as an alternative to the current QR code system.

Also Read

Is it time to think of WhatsApp as a public service?

WhatsApp Communities: What is it, how it works, and how to get started

WhatsApp rolls out new security feature 'Account Protect', more: Details

WhatsApp introduces 'Online Presence', 'Communities' features: Details here

Meta introduces 'find, message, and buy from business' feature on WhatsApp

Well-educated Apple store employees earn 4 times as much their counterparts

Social media scatters your brain, makes you buy unnecessary stuff: Study

With Twitter blue ticks as paid service, here's how to spot misinformation

Is ChatGPT using artificial emotional intelligence as its secret weapon?

OpenAI is offering new privacy options to users for it chatbot ChatGPT

Topics :whatsappCompaniesBS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 3:22 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story