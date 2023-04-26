Home / Companies / News / Brookfield to invest $1 bn in Avaada Group to fund green hydrogen project

Brookfield to invest $1 bn in Avaada Group to fund green hydrogen project

Avaada currently operates a renewable energy portfolio of 4 gigawatt (GW) with plans to reach 11 GW by 2026

NEW DELHI
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 3:10 PM IST
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Avaada Group on Wednesday said it raised $1.07 billion to fund its green hydrogen and green ammonia ventures in India.

Brookfield Renewable, through Brookfield Global Transition Fund (BGTF), will invest upto $1 billion in Avaada Ventures Private Ltd, the company said in a statement.

Global Power Synergy Public Company Ltd, will invest $68 million in Avaada Energy Private Ltd to cut debt and support growth. The Avaada Group is also in advanced discussions with potential investors to raise another $200 million, it said.

Avaada currently operates a renewable energy portfolio of 4 gigawatt (GW) with plans to reach 11 GW by 2026.

 

(Reporting by Sarita Chaganti Singh, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Topics :BrookfieldAvaadarenewable energy

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 4:11 PM IST

