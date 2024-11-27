Uber launches UberOne membership offering preferential access in India

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Women Uber drivers, female rider
Announcing the roll-out of UberOne membership programme in India, the company said one of its key features is preferential access to the highest-rated drivers. | Representational
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2024 | 10:08 PM IST
Ride-hailing app Uber on Wednesday announced the launch of UberOne, its membership programme in India that offers savings, benefits, and preferential access to the highest-rated drivers.

UberOne Membership Program aims to bring savings and benefits to millions of riders across the country, the company said in a release.

Announcing the roll-out of UberOne membership programme in India, the company said one of its key features is preferential access to the highest-rated drivers.

"By prioritising quality and reliability, members can expect an elevated experience every time they ride with Uber, ensuring their safety and convenience," it said.

Additionally, UberOne provides premium, round-the-clock customer support exclusively for members, Uber said, adding that this dedicated support team ensures quick and efficient resolution to any issue, enhancing the overall experience for riders.

UberOne membership is available in two plans -- Rs 149 per month or Rs 1499 annually.

"The membership programme is available across all Uber ride options, including UberGo, Premier, XL, Reserve, Auto, Moto, Intercity, Rental, Shuttle and Package - making it accessible for a wide range of travel preferences," the release said.

First Published: Nov 27 2024 | 10:08 PM IST

