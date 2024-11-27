UK-based luxury towel brand Christy to hit Indian markets after 175 years

Queen Victoria, the first ruler of India after the British Crown took over following the Mutiny of 1857, was an admirer of this terry towel brand in the 1850s. The brand gained global fame when the first British supermodel, Barbara Goalen, endorsed it in 1952. Later, it solidified its leadership in the premium towel market as the official towel supplier for Wimbledon starting in the 1980s.

Now, nearly 175 years after its inception, one of the oldest towel brands in the world, Christy, renowned for its royal heritage, is set to enter the Indian market in 2025. In what can be described as poetic justice, it is an Indian giant, Welspun Living (formerly Welspun India), that is bringing this slice of colonial legacy to India through a direct-to-consumer (D2C) model.

This launch comes nearly two decades after Welspun acquired CHT Holdings, Christy’s parent company, in 2006. The move follows Christy’s entry into the US market in early 2024. “We will be launching the iconic Christy brand in India next year. It will initially be sold through a D2C model,” said Dipali Goenka, chief executive officer and managing director of Welspun Living. Christy reported a 21 per cent growth in 2023-24, achieving $20.6 million in revenue. With new markets like India on the horizon, it is projected to reach over $43 million by 2026-27, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of 28 per cent.

In recent years, exports have also surged, growing by 52 per cent, powered by demand from West Asia and New Zealand markets. “Christy is a luxury brand. While some products will come from our Welspun facilities, we also outsource from Portugal and other European manufacturers. We’ll assess the best balance between these sources. Initially, we’ll focus on D2C sales and later expand to premium retail stores. Since Christy is a global brand, our India strategy will align with its international approach,” Goenka added. How it started Christy’s journey began in 1850 in Lancashire, England, when Henry Christy returned from Turkey with a revolutionary fabric discovery. His brother, Richard, collaborated with Samuel Holt to replicate the looped, fluffy material, introducing terry towels to Britain.

Demand for the new terry towels soared after Queen Victoria became a fan. By the 1890s, WM Christy & Sons had become a leading textile producer, with Fairfield Mill operating over 700 looms to meet growing demand. During World War II, Christy supported wartime efforts, resuming production in 1942 amid a national towel shortage. This resilience and dedication have defined Christy’s ethos for over 175 years, the company said. In 1952, Christy towels gained international glamour when Goalen endorsed the brand. In 1988, Christy became the official towel supplier for The Wimbledon Championships, a partnership now synonymous with the brand. In 2022, it celebrated Wimbledon’s 100th anniversary with exclusive commemorative towels. Christy’s offerings also include bed linens, bath accessories, and robes.