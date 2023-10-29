UltraTech Cement announces third round of capex of Rs 13,000 crore

Kumar Mangalam Birla-promoted UltraTech Cement on Saturday announced that its board of directors have approved the company's third phase of expansion to reach 182 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) capacity in India.

UltraTech's current capacity in India stands at 132.45 MT.

The company said that, in its third phase, it will add another 21.9 MTPA for an investment of Rs 13,000 crore. This is over and above the ongoing second phase of expansion to reach 160 MTPA by 2025.

The third phase will include a mix of four each of brownfield, greenfield plants and greenfield bulk terminals. These are to be commissioned in a phased manner starting FY26.

“Over the past seven years, UltraTech has strategically invested over INR 50,000 crore to support India's rapidly changing infrastructure landscape. Earlier this year, I had articulated our ambition to reach a capacity of 200 MTPA, and this expansion marks a pivotal step in that direction," said Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman of the company.

Post commissioning of this latest phase of expansion, UltraTech aims for a capacity of 35.5 MTPA in the South; 40.4 MTPA in the East; 36.2 MTPA in the North; 35.7 MTPA in Central India; and 33.8 MTPA in West of India.