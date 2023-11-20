Home / Companies / News / Upcoming Mahindra XUV.e8 leaked ahead of official launch; details inside

The e-SUV is probably going to stir things up around town at the starting cost of Rs 35 lakh (ex-showroom). In any case, the carmaker is yet to confirm the details concerning about the same

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Mahindra XUV

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2023 | 6:46 PM IST
The Indian carmaker Mahindra is gearing up to introduce XUV.e8 in India. However, before the official launch, the vehicle has been detected on different occasions during testing. This time, the EV is spied in Chennai, uncovering total design components and a few significant details.
A prototype of the profoundly expected Mahindra XUV.e8 electric SUV was spotted testing on the Chennai-Bangalore highway, offering a highlight of the upcoming EV. The recent spy pictures have revealed a few captivating details of this electric SUV.

Mahindra XUV.e8: Design
The vehicle some way or another offers a similar street appearance as the XUV700. In any case, the vehicle without a doubt carries an individual appeal, which makes it look one of a kind in the section. 

According to the leaked spy pictures, the vehicle flaunts a powerful front fascia, and a legitimate Drove LED headlight setup, matched with beautiful LEDs DRLs. The photographs additionally show the rear profile, which looks very identical from the XUV700.

Mahindra XUV.e8: Interior
With regards to the interior, XUV.e8 highlights an enormous infotainment display, Tata Safari-inspired multi-function steering and centre console that is furnished with a regular round automatic gear knob. The console center was likewise seen having a round shaped dial, which will be utilized to choose the reasonable drive mode.

Mahindra XUV.e8: Battery
It has been reported that the upcoming XUV.e8 will be built on the company’s INGLO platform. The vehicle is supposed to be powered by a 80 kWh battery pack, which will create a maximum power of 230-345 BHP.

Mahindra XUV.e8: Price
As per the reports, Mahindra is expected to launch XUV.e8 in India toward the end of 2024. The e-SUV is probably going to be seen around town at the starting cost of Rs 35 lakh (ex-showroom). But, the company is yet to validate the details concerning the same.

First Published: Nov 20 2023 | 6:46 PM IST

