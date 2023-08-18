Home / Companies / News / UPL SAS partners with NSL Sugars to enhance sustainable sugarcane yield

UPL SAS partners with NSL Sugars to enhance sustainable sugarcane yield

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) with NSL Sugars will indirectly add about 50,000 farmers across Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra

Press Trust of India Mumbai

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2023 | 9:51 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

UPL Sustainable Agriculture Solutions on Friday said it has signed an agreement with NSL Sugars to promote sustainable sugarcane production and promote green agriculture through optimised usage of natural resources.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) with NSL Sugars will indirectly add about 50,000 farmers across Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra, UPL Sustainable Agriculture Solutions (UPL SAS) said in a statement.

The primary objective of this partnership is to achieve a minimum of 15 per cent increase in yield to over 5 tonnes per acre, which will help farmers earn an additional income of Rs 12,000-15,000 per acre, the statement said.

This also aims at reducing input costs for farmers while promoting sustainable agri practices.

This collaborative effort is expected to save about 6 lakh litres of water and 50 kg of urea per acre, thereby promoting green agriculture practices and reducing environmental impact, the company added.

UPL SAS and NSL Sugars will implement plans in a phased manner in the next three years.

"Through our collaboration, we aim to enhance the livelihoods of farmers, mitigate environmental impact, and ensure the availability of quality sugarcane to meet market demands," UPL SAS Chief Executive Officer Ashish Dobhal said.

Also Read

Decent upside in select sugar stocks as business prospects turn sweeter

More sugar exports possible if domestic output reaches as estimated: Govt

Indian sugar prices climb as production drops amid record demand

Renuka, EID Parry: Sugar stocks to sweeten as global prices hit 11 yr-high

India's sugar output drops 5.4% y/y as mills close early, worst in Maha

Mahindra to inspect over 100,000 XUVs for potential risk of wiring damage

Urban Company's FY23 loss reduces to Rs 308 cr from Rs 514 cr in FY22

Write-offs, investments in loss-making arms drain Tatas' dividend income

NCLAT permits Engine Lease Finance to inspect its jet engines with Go First

P R Seshadri to become new managing director and CEO of South Indian Bank

Topics :Sugar sugar millsSustainability

First Published: Aug 18 2023 | 9:51 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Abu Dhabi's TAQA may invest up to $2.5 bn in Adani's power units: Report

NCLAT allows Go First lessor to conduct inspection, modifies NCLT order

Election News

Telangana elections 2023: Cong to accept applications at payment of Rs 50K

MP CM Chouhan transfers Rs 207 cr to 460,000 students to purchase bicycles

Technology News

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in Ukraine

Centre makes registration mandatory for SIM card dealers: Details here

Economy News

Manufacturing push can add 50-100 bps to GDP till 2030: UBS Securities

Laptop can be quite a potent source of leakage: Goyal on import restriction

Next Story