Home / Companies / People / P R Seshadri to become new managing director and CEO of South Indian Bank

P R Seshadri to become new managing director and CEO of South Indian Bank

He holds Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from the Delhi College of Engineering and a Post Graduate Diploma in Management from Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore

BS Reporter Chennai
P R Seshadri, managing director and CEO of South Indian Bank

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2023 | 8:20 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India has approved the appointment of P R Seshadri as the Managing Director and chief executive officer of the Kerala-based South Indian Bank. The appointment will be for a period of three years with effect from October 1.

Prior to this, Seshadri had served as managing director and CEO of The Karur Vysya Bank (KVB), managing Director and Regional Sales and Distribution Head, Citibank (Asia Pacific), managing director and regional head of Lending, Businesses, Citibank among others. He is currently mentoring businesses both at an operating level as well as at the Board level at various companies.

“Seshadri is an accomplished banker with experiences spanning multiple businesses, functional lines and geographies. He has significant experiences in enterprise level management and in the management of all key commercial banking business lines and he has substantial experience in successfully managing investors, boards and regulatory relationships in multiple geographies,” the bank said in a stock exchange filing.  

He holds Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from the Delhi College of Engineering and a Post Graduate Diploma in Management from Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore. 

Also Read

RBI appoints P R Seshadri as South Indian Bank MD & CEO; stock zooms 11%

Bank stocks can slide more; stay away for now: Analysts

No SVB-like scenario in India; banks are on a strong footing, say analysts

Axis Bank shares slide 2.4% post Q4 results; what should investors do?

Govt panel may draft list of small public sector banks for privatisation

Colliers India appoints Badal Yagnik as new CEO with immediate effect

Byju's ropes in former Infosys senior exec Richard Lobo for HR functions

Govt appoints R Doraiswamy as LIC MD effective Sept 1, in place of Ipe Mini

Darius Forbes, India's boiler man, passes away at 97

Tata Sons Chairman Chandrasekaran earns Rs 113 cr as FY23 remuneration

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaSouth Indian Bank

First Published: Aug 18 2023 | 8:20 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Abu Dhabi's TAQA may invest up to $2.5 bn in Adani's power units: Report

NCLAT allows Go First lessor to conduct inspection, modifies NCLT order

Election News

Telangana elections 2023: Cong to accept applications at payment of Rs 50K

MP CM Chouhan transfers Rs 207 cr to 460,000 students to purchase bicycles

Technology News

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in Ukraine

Centre makes registration mandatory for SIM card dealers: Details here

Economy News

Manufacturing push can add 50-100 bps to GDP till 2030: UBS Securities

Laptop can be quite a potent source of leakage: Goyal on import restriction

Next Story