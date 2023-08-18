P R Seshadri to become new managing director and CEO of South Indian Bank

The Reserve Bank of India has approved the appointment of P R Seshadri as the Managing Director and chief executive officer of the Kerala-based South Indian Bank. The appointment will be for a period of three years with effect from October 1.

Prior to this, Seshadri had served as managing director and CEO of The Karur Vysya Bank (KVB), managing Director and Regional Sales and Distribution Head, Citibank (Asia Pacific), managing director and regional head of Lending, Businesses, Citibank among others. He is currently mentoring businesses both at an operating level as well as at the Board level at various companies.

“Seshadri is an accomplished banker with experiences spanning multiple businesses, functional lines and geographies. He has significant experiences in enterprise level management and in the management of all key commercial banking business lines and he has substantial experience in successfully managing investors, boards and regulatory relationships in multiple geographies,” the bank said in a stock exchange filing.

He holds Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from the Delhi College of Engineering and a Post Graduate Diploma in Management from Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore.