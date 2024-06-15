Home / Companies / News / US court orders TCS to pay $194 million for trade secrets misappropriation

US court orders TCS to pay $194 million for trade secrets misappropriation

The case, filed by Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC) (now known as DXC Technology Company) against the company alleges misappropriation of its trade secrets

TCS, Tata Consultancy Services
TCS (Photo: Wikipedia)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2024 | 9:29 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India's largest IT services exporter, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), announced on Friday that it has received an adverse judgment from the United States District Court, Northern District of Texas, Dallas Division to pay a $194 million penalty.

In a stock exchange filing, the company said, "...we hereby inform you that the company has received an adverse judgement passed by United States District Court, Northern District of Texas, Dallas Division, details of which are provided in Annexure A. The company believes that it has strong arguments in the matter and intend to defend its position through review petition/appeal to the appropriate court."

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The case, filed by Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC) (now known as DXC Technology Company) against the company alleged misappropriation of its trade secrets.

Under the terms of the court orders, the company is liable for misappropriation of trade secrets under the Defend Trade Secrets Act of 2016 (DTSA).

The United States District Court said the IT company is liable for a total of $194.2 million, which includes $56,151,583 in compensatory damages and $112,303,166 in exemplary damages.  

"The Court also assessed that the company is liable for $25,773,576.60 in prejudgment interest through June 13, 2024. The Court also passed certain injunctions and other reliefs against the Company," TCS said in the exchange filing.  

Despite this substantial ruling, TCS asserted that it has robust arguments to challenge the decision and intends to defend its stance through a review petition or an appeal to the relevant court. The company received the court order on June 14, 2024.

TCS claimed that the judgment will not significantly affect its financials or operations. The company is taking the necessary measures to safeguard its interests and address the legal challenges posed by this ruling.

"The company believes that it has strong arguments against the judgement and is taking necessary steps to protect its interest through review/appeal. The company believes that the judgement has no major adverse impact on its financials and operations," it said in the filing.

Also Read

Rs 2,000 fine for wasting water in Delhi: A look at fines in other nations

Budget 2024: How govt keeps Budget a secret until finance minister's speech

No rebranding plans for Ching's Secret, Smith & Jones, Organic India: Tata

LSG vs CSK, IPL 2024: KL Rahul, Gaikwad fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over-rate

Rs 2,000 fine for wasting water in Delhi, Jal Board to deploy 200 teams

ESAF SFB to discontinue business correspondent services of ESMACO

Rajasthan govt begins recalling some batches of MDH and Everest spices

State-owned PFC signs agreement with CVPPPL for Rs 1,870 crore term loan

Airtel prepays dues of Rs 7,904 cr for spectrum acquisition in 2012, 2015

Sebi cancels registration of Grovalue Fin Services for flouting norms

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Tata Consultancy ServicesTCSUnited StatespenaltyBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 15 2024 | 9:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story