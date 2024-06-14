Home / Companies / News / Sebi cancels registration of Grovalue Fin Services for flouting norms

Sebi cancels registration of Grovalue Fin Services for flouting norms

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) inspected the matters of Grovalue Financial Services, a Sebi-registered research analyst, from April 2021 to August 2022

sebi
By not redressing the grievances of investors within the time, Grovalue Financial Services has violated the Research Analyst rules.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2024 | 10:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Markets regulator Sebi on Friday cancelled the certificate of registration of Grovalue Financial Services for flouting regulatory norms.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) inspected the matters of Grovalue Financial Services, a Sebi-registered research analyst, from April 2021 to August 2022.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The inspection was carried out to verify whether the books of accounts and records were being maintained or whether the provisions of the Sebi's Research Analysts norms were being complied with by the noticee.

"The noticee (Grovalue Financial Services) has contravened with the provisions of the Research Analyst regulations and failed to abide by the conditions of his certificate of registration," Sebi's Chief General Manager G Ramar said in the order.

The regulator also observed that the non-cooperation shown during the inspection and the non-appearance and lack of response to the notices issued by Sebi show the lackadaisical attitude of the noticee, which is concerning of an intermediary responsible for analysing investment decisions of investors.

As per the Sebi SCORES portal, Grovalue Financial Services had received complaints from April 2021 to August 2022. However, the firm failed to resolve some of these complaints within 30 days.

Under the Sebi rules, the regulator mandates that all Sebi-registered intermediaries are to take immediate action in the resolution of complaints within 30 days and file an Action Taken Report (ATR) with the markets watchdog.

Non-filing of ATR under SCORES within 30 days for a grievance will be treated as a failure to constitute non-redressal of investor grievance.

By not redressing the grievances of investors within the time, Grovalue Financial Services has violated the Research Analyst rules.

Also Read

WBJEE JELET 2024: Registration window to open today at wbjeeb.nic.in

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024; Registration to close on Jan 12, check details

Bajaj Finance Q4 results: Net profit rises 21% to 3,824 cr, revenue up 31%

IGNOU January 2024: Re-registration extended to Feb 15; details here

CUET PG 2024: All about registration details at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in

Hyundai Motor India looks to hit Street with nearly Rs 25,000 crore IPO

InterGlobe Aviation to receive compensation from P&W for engine issues

S&P puts six Tata Group cos on credit watch rating with positive outlook

With Penna Cement, Adanis spell out South India and Lanka strategy

CLSA sees further re-rating scope in Vedanta; stock rises over 2%

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :SEBIStock Market

First Published: Jun 14 2024 | 10:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story