Home / Companies / News / Airtel prepays dues of Rs 7,904 cr for spectrum acquisition in 2012, 2015

Airtel prepays dues of Rs 7,904 cr for spectrum acquisition in 2012, 2015

The consolidated net debt for the company, including the impact of leases, declined to Rs 2,04,646 crore as of March 31, 2024, from Rs 2,13,126.4 crore as of March 31, 2024

airtel bharti airtel
Airtel acquired spectrum worth Rs 8.67 crore in 2012 and Rs 29,129 crore in 2015 auction.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2024 | 10:46 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Friday said it has prepaid the entire dues of Rs 7,904 crore for the spectrum it acquired in 2012 and 2015 to the Department of Telecom.

Airtel acquired spectrum worth Rs 8.67 crore in 2012 and Rs 29,129 crore in 2015 auction.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Bharti Airtel...said that it has prepaid Rs 7,904 crore to the Department of Telecom. With this, the Company has fully prepaid all deferred liabilities pertaining to spectrum acquired in the auction of the year 2012 and 2015, which were at the highest interest cost of 9.75 and 10 per cent, respectively," the company said in a statement.

The consolidated net debt for the company, including the impact of leases, declined to Rs 2,04,646 crore as of March 31, 2024, from Rs 2,13,126.4 crore as of March 31, 2024.

Also Read

IPL auction 2024 to begin at 1 PM IST today; check streaming details here

June spectrum auction: Jio likely to spend Rs 12,000 cr, Airtel Rs 8,000 cr

Ericsson India in discussions with Vodafone Idea for potential 5G agreement

Bharti Hexacom IPO allotment to be finalised today: Check status, GMP, more

Spectrum auction for eight bands to start from 20 May 2024: DoT notice

Sebi cancels registration of Grovalue Fin Services for flouting norms

Hyundai Motor India looks to hit Street with nearly Rs 25,000 crore IPO

InterGlobe Aviation to receive compensation from P&W for engine issues

S&P puts six Tata Group cos on credit watch rating with positive outlook

Penna Cement acquisition: Adani spells out Lanka, South India strategy

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Airtelspectrum

First Published: Jun 14 2024 | 10:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story