Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / US SEC requests help from Indian authorities in Adani fraud probe

US SEC requests help from Indian authorities in Adani fraud probe

Last year, federal prosecutors in Brooklyn unsealed an indictment accusing Adani of bribing Indian officials to convince them to buy electricity produced by Adani Green Energy

US SEC, Securities and Exchange Commission, US govt
SEC told a New York district court its efforts to serve its complaint to Gautam and Sagar Adani were ongoing and that it is seeking help from India's Ministry of Law and Justice (Photo: Bloomberg)
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 7:10 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The US Securities and Exchange Commission has requested assistance from Indian authorities in its investigation of Adani Group founder Gautam Adani and his nephew Sagar Adani over alleged securities fraud and a $265 million bribery scheme, a court filing showed on Tuesday.

The SEC told a New York district court its efforts to serve its complaint to Gautam and Sagar Adani were ongoing and that it is seeking help from India's Ministry of Law and Justice to serve its complaint to Gautam and Sagar Adani.

Neither man is in US custody, and they are currently located in India.

Adani Group didn't immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The Indian government could not be immediately reached outside regular business hours.

Last year, federal prosecutors in Brooklyn unsealed an indictment accusing Adani of bribing Indian officials to convince them to buy electricity produced by Adani Green Energy, a subsidiary of his Adani Group conglomerate, and then misleading US investors by providing reassuring information about the company's anti-corruption practices.

Adani Group has called the allegations "baseless" and vowed to seek "all possible legal recourse."

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

iPhone components maker Murata eyes supply chain shifts toward India

At Rs 4.7 trillion, NSE most-valued unlisted firm in India: Hurun list

Premium

Brahma's $1.43 bn artificial intelligence play: Metaphysic acquisition

After recent layoffs, Infosys defers internal assessments for trainees

After GM backs out, Toyota aids LG battery plant with $1.5 billion order

Topics :Adani GroupUS SECSecurities and Exchange CommissionAdani Green EnergyGautam AdaniGautam Adani SEC indictment

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 7:10 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story