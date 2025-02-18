NSE most valued unlisted company in India, says Hurun India report

While Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries has retained its position as the most valuable company in India for the fourth consecutive year, with a valuation of Rs 17.52 trillion, according to the 2024 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 report, unlisted National Stock Exchange (NSE) has broken into the top ten most valuable non-state-run companies in India, securing the tenth spot with a valuation of Rs 4.70 trillion.

Additionally, NSE is also the most valuable unlisted company in India, surpassing Cyrus Poonawalla’s Serum Institute of India, whose valuation stood at Rs 2.11 trillion. Established in 1992, NSE is not only India’s largest stock exchange but also one of the most advanced and largest stock exchanges in the world. Although not listed, NSE’s shares are widely traded in the unlisted market. NSE has been looking to go public for close to a decade; however, regulatory issues have stalled its attempt.

According to the report, the top 500 most valuable companies on the list have a combined valuation of Rs 324 trillion or $3.8 trillion, up 40 per cent from last year. The combined valuation of these companies is higher than the gross domestic product (GDP) of the country.

That said, only 33 of the top 500 companies on the list have made it to the Hurun Global 1000, as Indian companies generally have a relatively young heritage, with the average age of these companies being just 43 years.

After Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, and ICICI Bank are among the top five most valuable companies in the country. The top ten companies are valued at over $1 trillion or Rs 96 trillion in 2024, with their valuations rising by around Rs 23 trillion since last year, the report revealed. Separately, the Tata Group, with 15 companies, has a combined value of Rs 32 trillion, constituting 10 per cent of the total value of the top 500 companies.

“For the first time, Bharti Airtel storms into the top five with an Rs 9.74 trillion valuation, a 75 per cent increase, climbing two spots. Bharti Airtel has contributed the highest value in absolute terms, adding more than Rs 4 trillion this year,” the report said.

Also Read

The report also revealed that the total value of the ten most valuable Indian companies has increased 3.5 times over the past decade. The top seven companies have remained in the top ten for the past five and ten years.

Meanwhile, the threshold to secure a spot on the list has risen to Rs 9,580 crore, marking a 43 per cent increase from last year’s threshold of Rs 6,700 crore. As a result, all companies on the list are valued at least $1 billion, despite a significant depreciation of the Indian rupee.

“The size of businesses and their valuations is growing over the years, which is a good sign from a valuation creation perspective,” said Anas Rahman Junaid, founder and chief researcher, Hurun India, on the increase in the threshold by almost Rs 3,000 crore.

In terms of sectors, financial services companies dominate the list, with 63 companies valued at Rs 62 trillion, accounting for 19 per cent of the total valuation, followed by healthcare, with 59 companies and a valuation of Rs 29.31 trillion. Industrial products and automobile companies occupy the next two spots, while chemical companies rank fifth.

The exhaustive list of the 500 companies also includes major start-ups, including Zepto, Zerodha, OneCard, CRED, Zetwerk, BharatPe, and Ola Electric. Electronic trading platform Zerodha is also the fourth most valuable unlisted company, with a valuation of Rs 87,750 crore, after NSE, Serum Institute of India, and Zoho Corporation.

According to the report, start-ups on the list collectively registered a net increase of Rs 1.09 trillion in valuation, led by Zepto, OYO, and Zerodha.

Among other notable gainers, Motilal Oswal Financial Services led the list of fastest-growing companies, with a Y-o-Y value growth of 297 per cent, followed by Inox Wind and Zepto, both nearly tripling their valuations over the year.

While the list does not include state-owned companies, among them, State Bank of India is the most valuable, valued at Rs 7.69 trillion, followed by Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) at Rs 5.89 trillion, and NTPC at Rs 3.46 trillion.