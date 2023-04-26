Home / Companies / News / UTI AMC's profit after tax soars 59% to Rs 86 cr in March quarter

UTI AMC's profit after tax soars 59% to Rs 86 cr in March quarter

Total income grew marginally to Rs 309 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 305 crore in January-March 2021-22

New Delhi
UTI AMC's profit after tax soars 59% to Rs 86 cr in March quarter

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 10:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

UTI Asset Management Company (AMC) on Wednesday reported 59 per cent jump in profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 86 crore for the three months ended March 2023.

In comparison, the company posted a PAT of Rs 54 crore for the same quarter a year ago, UTI AMC said in a regulatory filing.

Total income grew marginally to Rs 309 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 305 crore in January-March 2021-22.

The company's board recommended a final dividend of Rs 22 per share for FY23 as against Rs 21 per share for FY22. The final dividend for FY23 is subject to approval of shareholders.

As of March 2023, UTI AMC's assets under management stood at Rs 15.56 lakh crore.

"As the brand UTI is completing six decades of being a front runner in promoting the development of the financial sector, we remain steadfast in our commitment towards our stakeholders. Our focus on offering innovative and customized solutions that cater to the diverse needs of our investors has been instrumental in our success over the years," Imtaiyazur Rahman, MD and CEO at UTI AMC said.

In entire 2022-23, PAT declined 18 per cent year-on-year to Rs 437 crore, and total income dropped three per cent to Rs 1,290 crore.

Also Read

Tata in talks to buy majority stake in UTI AMC from 4 PSU finance entities

Not part of any negotiations': UTI AMC on Tata acquisition reports

HDFC AMC, UTI AMC: AMC stocks may fall up to 15% on debt fund tax blow

UTI, HDFC AMC top bets among asset managers; charts hint up to 17% rally

PNB gets Centre's approval to divest its entire stake in UTI AMC

ICICI Pru refutes GST dept contention of tax liability due to ITC claims

Pencilmaker Doms Industries looks to go public to raise $300 million

Reliance General to accept e-Rupee through Yes Bank for premium payments

S&P Global Ratings upgrades Tata Power to 'BB+' with stable outlook

Indus Towers Q4 net profit dips 23% to Rs 1,399 cr on drop in revenue

Topics :UTI Asset ManagementUTI AMC

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 11:45 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story