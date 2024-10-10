Vedanta Aluminium digitally connects metal quality analysis system with LME

Vedanta Aluminium on Thursday said it has digitally linked its metal quality analysis system with the London Metal Exchange (LME) -- the global hub for trading industrial metals and setting benchmark prices.

The move aims to streamline operations throughout the entire metal supply chain, from production to delivery, the company said in a statement.

"This makes Vedanta Aluminium the first smelter in India to digitally link its metal quality analysis system with it and the fifth primary aluminium producer globally to establish a direct digital connection for Certificates of Analysis submission from its smelters to the LME Passport platform," it said.