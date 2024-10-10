Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Vedanta Aluminium digitally connects metal quality analysis system with LME

Vedanta Aluminium digitally connects metal quality analysis system with LME

The move aims to streamline operations throughout the entire metal supply chain, from production to delivery

Vedanta, minning, manufacturing
This enables company to meet the highest global standards. | Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2024 | 5:53 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Vedanta Aluminium on Thursday said it has digitally linked its metal quality analysis system with the London Metal Exchange (LME) -- the global hub for trading industrial metals and setting benchmark prices.

The move aims to streamline operations throughout the entire metal supply chain, from production to delivery, the company said in a statement.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"This makes Vedanta Aluminium the first smelter in India to digitally link its metal quality analysis system with it and the fifth primary aluminium producer globally to establish a direct digital connection for Certificates of Analysis submission from its smelters to the LME Passport platform," it said.

"...implementation of the LME Passport underscores our commitment to adopting cuttiedge digital technologies that enable us to meet the highest global standards in metal quality assurance," Vedanta Aluminium Chief Operating Officer (COO) Sunil Gupta said in a statement.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Vedanta Aluminium turning to renewables, not adding coal capacity: CEO

NHRC notice to Delhi govt over boy's death after falling in open drain

Star Health customers' personal data leaked: What you need to know

RBI asks banks to use info from all relevant sources for risk assessment

JCB plans to make machines 'greener' by reducing fossil fuel consumption

Topics :Vedanta aluminium productionLondon Metal Exchangealuminium production

First Published: Oct 10 2024 | 5:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story