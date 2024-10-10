Myntra Big Fashion Festival registers record 627 million user visits

Myntra said the Big Fashion Festival (BFF), which concluded recently, has been the e-commerce firm’s largest edition by far, registering 627 million user visits—a significant growth over last year’s edition. In 2023, BFF concluded with about 460 million user visits.

The event saw strong festive shopping sentiment across the country, which is expected to continue in the weeks to come, in the fashion, beauty, and lifestyle space. During this period, Myntra onboarded over 1.5 million new customers, with over 80 per cent coming from non-metros. In addition, FWD, Myntra's dedicated Gen-Z fashion destination, witnessed a notable 2.5 times growth over business as usual (BAU) in new customers joining the platform.

“This BFF, shoppers from all over the country thronged the Myntra platform to leverage the value-driven offers for buying millions of products across fashion, beauty, and lifestyle,” said Neha Wali, senior director, revenue and growth, Myntra. “We expect the buoyant shopping sentiment to carry on in the weeks to come.”

In the lead-up to the BFF, September witnessed heightened shopping intent right from the onset of the festive season in the country, starting with Rakhi. The platform saw Myntra’s monthly active user (MAU) count touch a record of 70 million. For the BFF, the platform registered 100 per cent growth in orders per minute at peak. This festive season, Myntra offered over 9,700 brands, an additional 3,700 over the previous edition.

The categories that saw heightened demand included women’s ethnic wear, men’s occasion and casual wear, and sports footwear. Categories like beauty and personal care, watches and wearables, and home furnishings clocked 1.5 times growth in demand over the last BFF. Over 100 direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands, part of Myntra Rising Stars, experienced more than 100 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth during this year’s BFF. The D2C beauty and personal care segment, launched a couple of months before the festive season, is on a strong growth trajectory, having clocked 110 per cent growth over BAU.

With credit card emerging as the most preferred payment option during the event, BFF witnessed 9-times growth in credit card payments over BAU.

This year’s BFF is powered by thousands of women in various supply chain and contact centre roles. Additionally, differently-abled people are also part of the overall supply chain workforce. By the end of the closing day of BFF, Myntra’s last-mile delivery fleet, which includes Kirana partners, had already delivered 75 per cent of the orders, covering over 98 per cent of serviceable pin codes in the country.