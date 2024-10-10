Continuing revival plans, Air India places order for 85 Airbus jets: Report

Air India is continuing its revival by adding an order for 85 Airbus planes on top of an historic order for European and US jets last year, industry sources said.

Airbus said on Wednesday an unnamed customer had placed an order for 75 A320-family jets and 10 lohaul A350s. The sources said Air India was behind the order, which could be matched by a similar top-up order from Boeing.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Tata Group's Air India was not immediately available for comment on the deal, first reported by Bloomberg. Airbus, whose orders bulletin was published shortly before Tata announced the death of former chairman Ratan Tata, declined comment.