Continuing revival plans, Air India places order for 85 Airbus jets: Report

Airbus said on Wednesday an unnamed customer had placed an order for 75 A320-family jets and 10 long-haul A350s

Air India
File Photo of Air India plane
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2024 | 5:29 PM IST
Air India is continuing its revival by adding an order for 85 Airbus planes on top of an historic order for European and US jets last year, industry sources said.

Airbus said on Wednesday an unnamed customer had placed an order for 75 A320-family jets and 10 lohaul A350s. The sources said Air India was behind the order, which could be matched by a similar top-up order from Boeing.

Tata Group's Air India was not immediately available for comment on the deal, first reported by Bloomberg. Airbus, whose orders bulletin was published shortly before Tata announced the death of former chairman Ratan Tata, declined comment.

 


Topics :Air IndiaAirbus BoeingRatan Tata

First Published: Oct 10 2024 | 5:29 PM IST

