Home / Companies / News / Vedanta Ltd arm Hindustan Zinc gets Rs 1.81 crore tax penalty order

Vedanta Ltd arm Hindustan Zinc gets Rs 1.81 crore tax penalty order

The company further said it is hopeful of a favourable outcome at the appellate level and does not expect the order to have any financial impact on the company

Press Trust of India New Delhi
"The order has been passed on the contention that the company had wrongly availed input tax credit," the company said

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 9 2023 | 9:03 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Vedanta Ltd on Monday said the tax authorities have imposed a penalty of Rs 1.81 crore on its subsidiary Hindustan Zinc.

The order was received on Sunday, October 8, Vedanta Ltd informed the exchanges.

"The company has received an order from Assistant Commissioner, Div-A, Central GST Audit Circle, CGST, Udaipur imposing a penalty of Rs. 1,81,06,073/- under Section 74(9) of the CGST Act 2017 read with corresponding provisions of the SGST Act, 2017 and Section 20 of IGST Act, 2017 for the period July 2017 to March 2018," Vedanta Ltd said.

"The order has been passed on the contention that the company had wrongly availed input tax credit," it said.

The company further said it is hopeful of a favourable outcome at the appellate level and does not expect the order to have any financial impact on the company.

Also Read

Hind Zinc rallies 8%; board to consider interim dividend for FY24 on July 8

A $2.5 bn debt bill shows risks ahead for Anil Agarwal's Vedanta Resources

Hindustan Zinc will ramp up production of zinc to 1.5 mn tonnes: Chairman

Hindustan Zinc's mined metal output drops to 252,000 tonnes in Jul-Sept qtr

Hindustan Zinc keen to participate in lithium auctions: CEO Arun Mishra

Open-source solution from AyanWorks gets Digital Public Good status

Tata Steel consolidated output falls 3.2% to 7.26 MT during Jul-Sept qtr

Insurtech start-up Onsurity raises $24 million in series B funding round

Fitch Ratings upgrades ratings on Tata Steel to 'BBB-' with stable outlook

Vodafone Idea files plea in Supreme Court seeking correction of AGR dues

Topics :Hindustan ZincVedanta Limitedtax payment

First Published: Oct 9 2023 | 9:03 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana Assembly election: Polling on November 30, result on December 3

Rajasthan Assembly election: Polling on November 23, results on December 3

Sports News

Cricket World Cup IND vs AFG: Shubman Gill likely to miss Afghanistan match

Cricket fans lash out at BCCI over World Cup ticket chaos, shoddy planning

India News

Sikkim flash flood: Death toll at 34, IAF begins rescuing stranded tourists

NewsClick row: Delhi HC reserves order on plea by founder against arrest

Economy News

India watching military conflict in Middle East closely, says Hardeep Puri

G20 FMCBG meeting at Marrakesh: All eyes on MDB reform road map

Next Story