Vedanta readies ground for likely creation of independent businesses

As recently as last month, Anil Agarwal in a message to shareholders indicated plans to explore the creation of independent entities for some or all of Vedanta's businesses

Amritha Pillay Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2023 | 7:13 PM IST
Anil Agarwal-promoted Vedanta Resources and India-listed entity Vedanta over the last few months have appointed chiefs for each of its main businesses, a potential harbinger for the separation of businesses into different entities.

News agency Bloomberg on Thursday said, Vedanta Ltd is preparing to spin off businesses into several listed entities in a broad restructuring that, if successful, could help tycoon Anil Agarwal manage his metals-to-energy empire's debt load, quoting people familiar with the matter.

As recently as last month, Anil Agarwal in a message to shareholders indicated plans to explore the creation of independent entities for some or all of Vedanta's businesses. The company has a presence in zinc, aluminium, iron ore, power, copper, and oil and gas.

Even before Agarwal's note, both the promoter and the Indian-listed company have been busy appointing chief executive officers (CEOs) for some of these businesses – aluminium, base metals, oil and gas, and semiconductor businesses.

Since January, the India-listed entity has witnessed three fresh CEO appointments – Nick Walker as CEO for the oil and gas business, David Reed to head the semiconductor business, and John Slaven to be CEO of the aluminium business, effective next week.

In September, Vedanta Resources announced the appointment of Chris Griffith as CEO for its base metals business and President of its International Businesses, including the zinc business in South Africa and Namibia, its iron ore business in Liberia, and the entire copper portfolio including KCM, Zambia, Fujairah, UAE, and Sterlite Copper in India. The appointment is effective next week. Agarwal has also proposed an idea to sell the Zambia copper assets to the India-listed entity Vedanta at a fair valuation.

An email query sent to Vedanta requesting a comment on the rationale for these new appointments remained unanswered.

The Bloomberg report further said the company has informed its lenders of the intended restructuring and could announce the plans in the coming days, according to people in the know.

Earlier this week, Moody's Investors Service downgraded the corporate family rating for Vedanta Resources in the absence of any meaningful progress on refinancing its upcoming debt maturities, in particular the $1 billion bonds maturing each in January and August 2024.

Vedanta in its note to BSE in August had referred to Agarwal's idea for separating businesses into independent entities as an exercise of unlocking stakeholder value.

"Theoretically, the group has enough assets to divest and meet debt obligations. The intent remains to be seen. Further, there are other technicalities of the pledged shares in both of the India-listed entities," said an industry expert who did not wish to be identified.

Topics :Vedanta Vedanta Anil Agarwalmines

First Published: Sep 28 2023 | 7:08 PM IST

