Vi rolls out unlimited annual data usage plans to counter competition

The loss-making private telecom firm Vodafone Idea has rolled out annual recharge plans for mobile phones, offering users unlimited data from midnight till noon, in an attempt to catch up with competition.

The company in a statement shared that it has rolled out pre-paid plans priced at Rs 3,599, Rs 3,699 and Rs 3,799 that will offer unlimited data usage from 12 AM till 12 PM every day throughout the year and it will be in addition to the daily data usage limit at high speed.

"Vi's annual recharge plans offer half day unlimited data from 12 AM to 12 PM in addition to a 2GB daily data quota for the remaining 12 hours of the day. Not just that, Vi SuperHero packs also offer weekend data rollover, which allows users to carry forward unused weekday data and use it during the weekend," Vi said.

The new recharge plans, Vi SuperHero prepaid packs, are currently available in Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, Punjab and Haryana.

Vi's rival Jio and Bharti Airtel have been offering unlimited 5G data usage to their 4G customers. The debt-ridden firm is offering 4G service across the country and is yet to roll out full fledged 5G services.

Vi recharge plan with Rs 3,699 denomination will come bundled with 1 year of Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription and the higher priced plan of Rs 3,799 will come bundled with the annual subscription of Amazon Prime Lite.