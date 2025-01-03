HUL in advanced talks to acquire Minimalist at Rs 3,000 crore valuation

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) is in advanced-stage discussions to acquire direct-to-consumer skincare brand Minimalist at a valuation of Rs 3,000 crore, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The brand, which started in 2020, is known for its ingredient-based skincare products and raised funds in its Series A from Unilever Ventures and Sequoia Capital India (now known as Peak XV Partners).

“In line with our business strategy, on an ongoing basis, we evaluate various strategic opportunities for the growth and expansion of our business. We will make appropriate disclosures whenever there is any material development that requires disclosure under applicable laws,” an HUL spokesperson said in an email response regarding the deal.

According to the source, HUL is expected to close the deal within the quarter, with the intent to acquire majority control of the company.

The founders may retain some stake, the source added. The deal is expected to be valued at 8-10 times the company’s revenue, which stood at Rs 347.4 crore in FY24 compared to Rs 183.8 crore in FY23. Its profit after tax more than doubled to Rs 10.8 crore in the previous financial year from Rs 5.2 crore in FY23.

The source also mentioned that the final valuation could potentially exceed the expected amount.

The founders of Minimalist are brothers Mohit Yadav and Rahul Yadav, based in Rajasthan.

Also Read

In December 2022, HUL announced its entry into the health and well-being category by signing agreements to acquire stakes in two companies: Zywie Ventures, which sells plant-based and clean-label consumer wellness products under the name OZiva, and a 19.8 per cent stake in Nutritionalab, which houses its products under the brand name Wellbeing Nutrition.

Post its July-September quarter earnings, Rohit Jawa, managing director and chief executive officer at HUL, told investors during a conference call, “One of the six big bets in the beauty and hair care segment is the light moisturiser category. Today, consumers are looking for more than just basic moisturisation. They want products that offer superior benefits through pleasant, non-sticky, sensitive experiences, and we expect this category to continue gaining pace in the future.”

Jawa also informed investors that, as a result of its dedicated efforts in e-commerce and beauty.com channels, the maker of Ponds products continues to gain healthy market shares. “Our focus initiative in organised trade has led us to maintain a double-digit growth trajectory for the September quarter of 2024. We remain committed in our efforts as we continue to transform our portfolio to align with the evolving aspirations of the country,” he added.

The beauty and well-being category contributes to 21 per cent of HUL’s revenue.