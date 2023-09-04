Home / Companies / News / Volkswagen in 'advanced talks' with Mahindra on MEB platform for EVs

Volkswagen in 'advanced talks' with Mahindra on MEB platform for EVs

Mahindra wants to use central MEB components such as the e-drive and unit cells for its models, said Volkswagen in a statement

Reuters BERLIN
In August, Volkswagen and Mahindra signed a term sheet under which the German carmaker would supply electric components to its Indian peer | Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2023 | 2:00 PM IST
Volkswagen said on Monday that it is in advanced talks with India's Mahindra & Mahindra on the use of key electric components of the German carmaker's open platform for electric vehicles, called MEB.

Mahindra wants to use central MEB components such as the e-drive and unit cells for its models, said Volkswagen in a statement.

Volkswagen has developed a modular, open vehicle platform for EVs, called MEB, which is used to build to its own cars and those of other group companies including Skoda and Audi. This also allows Volkswagen to be a supplier of electric technology and parts to other automakers.

In August, Volkswagen and Mahindra signed a term sheet under which the German carmaker would supply electric components to its Indian peer.

 

 

Topics :VolkswagenMahindra & MahindraElectric Vehicles

First Published: Sep 04 2023 | 1:59 PM IST

