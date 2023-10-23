Home / Companies / News / Voltas working to transform into a full-fledged home appliance maker

Voltas working to transform into a full-fledged home appliance maker

Voltas is also reviving its plan to make AC compressors locally in partnership with a South Korean or Japanese firm

BS Web Team New Delhi
Voltas (representative image)

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2023 | 9:49 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Air-conditioner (AC) manufacturer Voltas is rethinking its plan to make compressors in the country, The Economic Times (ET) has reported. The company is considering manufacturing these compressors in partnership with a company from Japan or South Korea. This comes after an earlier attempt to set up a joint venture (JV) with China's Highly International could not get government approval, the newspaper reported.

Owned by the Tata group, the home appliance manufacturer is considering more than Rs 1,300 crore investments towards manufacturing. The investment will support the company's plan to make components like compressors besides capacity expansion. Voltas will also start making newer home appliances, Managing Director and CEO Pradeep Bakshi told ET.

Bakshi was quoted in the report as saying, "The compressor project is still on, and we are looking at other partnerships." He added, "The company is on an investment spree on new factories apart from backward integration."


Voltas compressor project

Voltas is planning to invest more than Rs 350 crore towards making compressors. Apart from this, the company is also investing Rs 500 crore immediately in the Chennai plant to make ACs. Furthermore, the company will invest another Rs 500 crore in the plant in the next 4-5 years, the ET report stated.

Bakshi told The Economic Times that Voltas is working towards becoming a full-fledged home appliance company, shifting away from its identity of just AC manufacturer. For example, the company is venturing into small domestic appliances like water heaters and kitchen devices like hob, mixer grinders, and juicers.

Voltas has previously received benefits of production-linked incentives (PLI) for compressors. However, the company is likely to miss the benefits in the first 1-2 years because of the delay in the original compressor plant, the ET report added.

Voltas has entered newer categories like Washing Machines and has established itself as one of the major manufacturers, Bakshi told ET.

Also Read

Untimely rains dent summer sales; to keep durable stocks in check: Analysts

Comfort and security: what does it take to set up a smart home

Tata group closes in on deal to become India's first iPhone manufacturer

Tata Electronic plans to bolster presence in electronics, semiconductor biz

Air India's accumulated losses at FY23-end estimated at Rs 14,000 crore

Peak XV's scale-up programme Surge announces the ninth cohort of startup

Hyundai, vendors set to line up Rs 10,000 crore for Talegaon plant

CPCB fines IOC, BPCL for not installing pollution control devices

Indian technology companies sacked more staff this year than in 2022

Developing 15 mn sq ft in Noida, expanding out of NCR: Bhutani Infra CEO

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :VoltasVoltas BekoVoltas stocksTata groupair conditionersair conditioner marketHome appliancesGodrej Consumer ProductsPhilips India

First Published: Oct 23 2023 | 9:49 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

MP Assembly polls: BJP, Congress look to shine in Bundelkhand region

MP polls: With 2nd list of 85 candidates, Cong announces all but 1 nominee

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs PAK Playing 11, live match time, streaming

Cricket World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya ruled out of India-New Zealand game

India News

Jaishankar discusses domains on cooperation with Singapore's trade minister

RapidX named as Namo Bharat, PM Modi to flag off trains: All details

Economy News

Fuel shortage unlikely but disruption in oil supplies, price hikes possible

India will account for 18% of global growth by 2028, to play key role: IMF

Next Story