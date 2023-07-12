Home / Companies / News / Volvo Car's sales in India increased by 33% in January-June period

Volvo Car's sales in India increased by 33% in January-June period

Volvo Car India on Wednesday said its sales grew 33 per cent year-on-year to 1,089 units in the January-June period

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Volvo Cars' XC90 premium SUV

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2023 | 5:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Volvo Car India on Wednesday said its sales grew 33 per cent year-on-year to 1,089 units in the January-June period.

The company had delivered 818 units in the corresponding period of last year.

The growth was primarily driven by the XC60, which experienced a substantial 35 per cent increase resulting in 376 deliveries, the automaker said in a statement.

Additionally, the locally assembled all-electric XC40 Recharge performed exceptionally well, with sales of 289 units in the first half of the year, accounting for 27 per cent of the total volume, it added.

"The performance in the first half serves as a promising indicator, instilling confidence that the upcoming months will yield even better outcomes," Volvo Car India Managing Director Jyoti Malhotra noted.

With the upcoming launch of electric model C40 Recharge in August, the aim is to surpass its best ever year, he added.

The introduction of the C40 Recharge aligns with Volvo's commitment to achieve a fully electrified vehicle portfolio by 2030.

Also Read

Volvo Car India reports 38% growth in sales in January-March quarter

EVs to play significant role in closing on record sales this year: Volvo MD

VE Commercial Vehicles posts 35.2% rise in sales at 11,906 units in March

Tresa Motors unveils first electric truck Model V0.1 for global market

To ensure driver comfort, Centre mandates air-conditioning in trucks

Adani aims to close planned $4 bn fundraising by end-December: Report

Maruti Suzuki launches CNG trim of compact SUV Fronx at Rs 8.41 lakh

Google's AI chatbot trained by 'overworked, underpaid, frustrated' humans

Walt Disney Co weighs options for struggling TV business in India

TCS net in Q1 of FY23 beats estimate at Rs 11,074 cr, misses revenue goal

Topics :Volvo CarCar salesAutomobile

First Published: Jul 12 2023 | 5:28 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story