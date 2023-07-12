Home / Companies / News / Maruti Suzuki launches CNG trim of compact SUV Fronx at Rs 8.41 lakh

Maruti Suzuki launches CNG trim of compact SUV Fronx at Rs 8.41 lakh

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Wednesday said it has launched a CNG trim of its compact SUV Fronx with price starting at Rs 8.41 lakh (ex-showroom)

The two trims -- Sigma and Delta -- are tagged at Rs 8.41 lakh and Rs 9.27 lakh, respectively. (Photo: Nexaexperience.com)

The two trims -- Sigma and Delta -- are tagged at Rs 8.41 lakh and Rs 9.27 lakh, respectively.

The CNG variants come mated with a 1.2 litre petrol engine with a power output of 77.5PS and a fuel efficiency of 28.51 km/kg.

"In 2010, we introduced our first CNG-equipped model, and since then, we have sold more than 1.4 million S-CNG vehicles in the country, which is a true testament to our customers' trust and faith in our technology," MSI Senior Executive Officer (Marketing and Sales) Shashank Srivastava said in a statement.

The company is confident that the Fronx S-CNG will increase the share of S-CNG cars in its overall sales, and further strengthen the green mobility portfolio, now consisting of 15 models which is the best in the industry, he added.

