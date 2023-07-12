TCS net in Q1 of FY23 beats estimate at Rs 11,074 cr, misses revenue goal

India’s largest IT services player Tata Consultancy Services kicked off the FY24 results season today. The firm reported net profit of Rs 11,074 cr, an increase of 16.8 per cent, compared to Rs 9,478 crore in Q1FY23.

Revenue for the quarter was up 12.6 per cent at Rs 59,381 crore, compared to Rs 52,758 crore. On sequential basis profits fell 2.7 per cent from Rs 11,392 crore in the fourth quarter of FY23. The margins for the quarter were also down at 23.2 per cent. This was primarily down due to the 200 basis points impact of wage bills.

Though the company showed strong growth it did not meet street estimates. TCS missed Bloomberg's revenue estimate of Rs 59,600 crore for the quarter, though it did beat the estimate on net profit, which was pegged at Rs 10,936 crore.

K Krithivasan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, said: “It is very satisfying to start the new fiscal year with a string of marquee deal wins. We remain confident in the longer-term demand for our services, driven by the emergence of newer technologies. We are investing early in building capabilities at scale on these new technologies, and in research and innovation, so we can maximize our participation in these opportunities.”

For the quarter the company reported a TCV of $10.2 billion. In Q4 it reported TCV of $10 billion. Growth was led by the UK, whereas the US and Europe remained slow in demand pickup.

N Ganapathy Subramaniam, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director, said: “Our products and platforms achieved major milestones during the quarter with several transformational engagements going live. In the UK Life and Pensions administration space, we signed three new deals on our digital insurance platform, making TCS the undisputed leader in this market on any metric. We are proactively building differentiating capabilities in generative AI and actively working on such projects with our clients, delivering impact on technology, operations and client experience dimensions.”

Samir Seksaria, Chief Financial Officer, said: “We have gone ahead and rolled out our annual salary increase with effect from April 1. Our operating margin of 23.2 per cent reflects the 200-bps impact of this hike, offset through improved efficiencies. At the same time, we continue to make the investments needed to power our future growth, including expansion of our delivery and research infrastructure.”

The big surprise was the fall in attrition from a high of almost 21 per cent in Q4FY23 to 17.1 per cent in Q1 FY24.

Milind Lakkad, Chief HR Officer, said: “We remain focused on developing, retaining and rewarding the best talent in the industry, and enhancing their effectiveness by bringing them back to office to foster our culture. Our Return to Office initiative is picking pace, with 55 per cent of the workforce already in office thrice a week. We have given a 12-15 per cent raise for exceptional performers in our latest annual compensation review, and also commenced the promotions cycle."

Lakkad added: "TCSers logged 12.7 million learning hours in upskilling themselves during the quarter in market relevant skills like generative AI, cloud, data and analytics. Our attrition continues to trend down and we expect it to be back in our industry-leading, long term range in the second half of the year. While we are committed to honor all the offers we have made, our focus will be on leveraging the capacity we built last year.”