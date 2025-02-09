Wabag bags Rs 3,251 crore sewage treatment plant order in Saudi Arabia

Chennai-based VA Tech Wabag, a leading pure-play water technology multinational group, has secured a significant consortium order worth $371 million (Rs 3,251 crore) in West Asia from Al Haer Environmental Services Company for the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) of a 200 million-litre-per-day (MLD) independent sewage treatment plant (ISTP), including connections to outfall delivery facilities, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

This ISTP is being developed by a consortium of Miahona Company (lead), Marafiq, and N.V. Besix S.A. for its off-taker, the Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC). SWPC is the principal off-taker for water and wastewater projects in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Earlier this year, Wabag secured an EPC order for a 20 MLD industrial wastewater treatment plant (IWWTP) at Ras Tanura Refinery Complex in Saudi Arabia, where Miahona Company is the project developer. Wabag’s excellent track record with Miahona Company and solid reputation in the Middle East, spanning over four decades, coupled with a technically superior proposal, were key factors in securing this repeat order from the Miahona Company consortium. Wabag has been active in Saudi Arabia for decades, building and operating water and wastewater treatment plants. This new order further strengthens its portfolio in the region.

The EPC consortium for this project comprises Wabag and Mutlaq Al-Ghowairi Contracting Company (MGC). Wabag, as the technology partner and leader of the EPC consortium, will design and build the 200 MLD independent sewage treatment plant, while MGC will undertake the scope of laying the transmission pipelines and constructing the reservoirs.

This ISTP is part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, which aims to provide reliable sewage treatment services and improve the quality of life for residents in Saudi Arabia.

Sivakumar V, regional head – sales and marketing, VA Tech Wabag, said, “We are extremely happy to secure this 200 MLD independent sewage treatment plant order from our existing client. We express our gratitude to Miahona Company, Marafiq, Besix Group, and SWPC for their trust and confidence in Wabag. This state-of-the-art technology order is a testament to our technological superiority and commitment to delivering high-quality solutions worldwide. This order win marks another significant milestone for us in Saudi Arabia and reinforces our leadership position in the Middle East region.”

As a pure-play Indian water technology multinational, Wabag delivers end-to-end water solutions tailored to meet diverse customer needs across the globe. Backed by a team of over 1,600 water professionals operating in more than 25 countries, Wabag positively impacts millions of lives every day. Over the past three decades, Wabag has successfully designed and built over 1,500 municipal and industrial water and wastewater treatment plants worldwide.