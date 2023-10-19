Wadhwani AI receives $3.3 million in grant funding from Google.org

Wadhwani AI today announced that it has received $3.3 million in grant funding under the AI for the Global Goals challenge by Google.org, Google's philanthropic arm, to scale AI technology.

At present, Google.org advises farmers on pest management for cotton crops and aims to now also protect India's staple food crops, integrating it into the digital systems of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare for nationwide reach.

Wadhwani AI's solution, currently manifest in the Cotton Ace app that has helped improve crop productivity and farmer incomes across the country, uses pictures uploaded by farmers to identify pests and provide data-driven solutions to address crop damage. It also provides them with up-to-date information on weather, farming methods, and crop prices, said the statement.

Shekar Sivasubramanian, chief executive officer of Wadhwani AI, said, "We aim to boost efficiency and production in the Indian agricultural sector using AI. Our Cotton Ace app, supported by Google.org, has already increased farmers' profits by 20 per cent and reduced pesticide expenses by 25 per cent. This recent grant will help us expand our technology to safeguard staple crops like rice, wheat, and corn, supporting the UN's goal of zero hunger."

Wadhwani AI is one of 15 organisations worldwide to receive support through the $25 million philanthropy challenge by Google.org for projects that use artificial intelligence (AI) to accelerate progress towards the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Annie Lewin, Senior Director of Global Advocacy and Head of Asia Pacific at Google.org, said, "The AI for the Global Goals Impact Challenge is an important part of our commitment to supporting progress towards the UN Sustainable Development Goals, but also to our longstanding mission to supporting brilliant changemakers using technology to solve humanity's biggest challenges. This new grant to Wadhwani AI speaks directly to Google's DNA, supporting the real-world application of the latest advancements in AI and technology to safeguard the sustenance of a whole nation."

This project will see Wadhwani AI expanding its contribution to India's agricultural knowledge systems, while also supporting sustainable farming practices and improving livelihoods of farmers across the country.

Wadhwani AI will also create two language model-based apps that use verified sources like agricultural research and government schemes, integrating them into PM Kisan chatbot and Kisan Call Centres. These apps will include features like text-to-speech, speech-to-text, and translation for Indian languages, making it easier for people to access this information using voice commands in multiple languages.