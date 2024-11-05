Wakefit records 50% growth in festive sale revenues across platforms

India’s largest direct-to-consumer (D2C) home and sleep solutions company, Wakefit, said it witnessed a 50 per cent growth in revenue across platforms compared to last year, alongside a 100 per cent increase in offline retail channels. The sale, which started on September 26, recorded a 35 per cent growth in unique new visitors. Wakefit’s website also recorded a 5-times increase in traffic compared to business-as-usual (BAU) days.

Geographically, the North and East regions experienced the highest sales growth this year, with states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan showing a 4-times spike in sales compared to pre-festive periods. These trends indicate that consumer behaviour is shifting towards wellness, long-term value, and a preference for premium and functional products, driven by a desire for both innovation and quality.

Ankit Garg, co-founder and chief executive officer, Wakefit, said the surge in demand highlights the growing appetite for high-quality sleep and home products among Indian consumers. “Our robust growth during this time comes on the back of the strategic investments we’ve made in expanding our product range and omni-channel presence. As we continue to build on this momentum, our focus will remain on scaling efficiently and driving sustained growth in the year ahead,” said Garg.

Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, co-founder and director, Wakefit, said listening to customers' needs and evolving with them has always been a priority. “This year’s growth is a reflection of that commitment.”

The company, which recently marked its return to profitability this year, will continue to focus on expanding its product categories, doubling down on omni-channel expansion, and investing in brand-building initiatives.

Wakefit recently announced it has crossed the Rs 1,000 crore revenue mark, achieving Rs 1,017 crore for financial year 2024 (FY24), a 24 per cent year-on-year increase.

The company, which was Ebitda-profitable for the first four years of its operations, marked its return to profitability this year, with an Ebitda of Rs 65 crore.

Wakefit said it would continue to pursue double-digit growth for FY25.